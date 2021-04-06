LENOX — After a year hiatus, SculptureNow returns to The Mount with a brand new, juried exhibition featuring 30 large-scale outdoor sculptures.
The show, originally planned for 2020 and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will open June 1 and run through Oct. 13. The featured sculptures are crafted by regionally, nationally and internationally recognized artists including: Craig Anderson, Susan Arthur, Gilbert Boro, James Burnes, Dylan Collins, Christopher Curtis, Eliza Evans, Harold Grinspoon, Ann Jon, James Kitchen, Elizabeth Knowles, Kathryn Lipke, Madeleine Lord, Pamela Matsuda-Dunn, Evan Morse, Gary Orlinsky, James Payne, Frank Raczkowski, Katie Richardson, Henry Royer, Laurie Sheridan, Daina Shobrys, Allen Spivack, Michael Thomas, Bill Tobin, Robin Tost, Natalie Tyler, Richard Wansor, Kate Winn, Adam Zamberletti, Leslie Zelamsky.
SculptureNow is the brainchild of Ann Jon, director, who came up with the concept in 1998.
"My mission was, and still is, to promote the general knowledge and appreciation of sculpture in the Berkshires while also offering artists venues to display their work," Jon said in prior interview with The Eagle.
The Norman Rockwell Museum and the Berkshire Botanical Garden hosted SculptureNow prior to it finding a home at The Mount (2 Plunkett St.). The shows have grown consistently in size and scope since their inception, according to Jon, which has allowed them to invite world-renowned sculptors such as Albert Paley, all while still promoting the work of local and international artists looking to make a splash.
Self-guided tours of SculptureNow will be free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. A map and an audio guide will be available at The Mount and at sculpturenow.org.
Ticketed, artists-guided tours will be offered. For dates, times and additional information, please visit sculpturenow.org, call 413-358-3884 or email annjon@sculpture-now.org