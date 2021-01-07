LENOX — Shakespeare & Company artistic director Allyn Burrows likens 2020 to that moment in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" when Butch and The Kid jump off a high cliff into a river.

"All you can do is dodge rocks and make it down the river," Burrows says in his answer to one of a series of questions posed to him about the year just ended and the one that's just begun.

As it did to all the cultural institutions in the Berkshires, COVID-19 forced some tough decisions on Burrows and his board — cutbacks; canceling the season; furloughing staff — and some thinking outside the box to survive.

Ironically, Shakespeare & Company was facing stiff challenges when Burrows returned to Shakespeare & Company in the fall of 2016, after a nearly 10-year absence, to replace interim co-artistic directors Ariel Bock and Jonathan Croy as artistic director.

Burrows is by no means a stranger to Shakespeare & Company, which was founded by Tina Packer in 1978 at The Mount, Edith Wharton's home, roughly 1 1/2-miles east of Shakespeare & Company's home since April 2000 at 70 Kemble St. The actor?director performed with Shakespeare & Company from 1989 through 2006 when he returned to his native Boston. Three years later, he become artistic director of Actors' Shakespeare Project, an itinerant theater company Burrows co-founded in 2004.

He is married to actress Tamara Hickey. Their 9-year-old daughter, Sadie, has, on occasion, joined her father onstage to welcome audiences.

Burrows took some time to reflect on 2020 in a series of questions we've posed to the artistic directors of each of the Berkshires' six major regional theaters.

Editor's Note This is the second part of a three-part series in which artistic directors reflect on COVID-19's effects on their theatrical season in 2020 and going forward. The artistic directors of Barrington Stage Company (Julianne Boyd), Berkshire Theatre Group (Kate Maguire), Chester Theatre Company (Daniel Elihu Kramer), Shakespeare& Company (Allyn Burrows), WAM Theatre (Kristen van Ginhoven), and Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield) will discuss 2020 and lookahead to 2021 in a series of question-and-answer interviews we’re releasing two at a time.

Q: How would you characterize 2020?

A: Like the scene where Butch and Sundance jump off the cliff into the river. So many unknowns, so much uncertainty, and all you can do is dodge the rocks and make it down the river!

Q: What were the most formidable challenges you faced?

A: One of the most acute challenges was wanting to have answers for supporters, patrons, friends and staff when the sands were constantly shifting and not always being able to provide them.

Q: What strategies did you devise to deal with them?

A: We made a point of collectively gathering as much real information on the path of the pandemic and making decisions accordingly. Making the decision to put off the season was a difficult one, and the Board's decision to furlough the staff was not an easy one, but in the end those decisions turned out to have been the prudent ones.

Q: What would you say were your most satisfying or rewarding accomplishments in 2020?

A: We have a lot that we're very gratified to have accomplished this summer, including:

— The Berkshire Drive-In, in partnership with BIFF

— Drinks with Directors webinar series with Regge Life, Bryce Michael Wood

— Revisiting “Golda’s Balcony” with Annette Miller

— Tina Talks Webinar Series

— “State vs. Natasha Banina” by Arlekin Players, in partnership with Cherry Orchard Festival

— Together Through Art: A Touch of Summer in the Berkshires, outdoor fundraising event

— “Pericles,” a staged reading

— New Horizons, a Virtual Gala

— “Martha Mitchell Calling”

— I Have Had A Most Rare Vision, the Halloween event

— November Reading Series – “Autumn” by Richard Wesley; “Kernel of Sanity” by Kermit Frazier; and “Smart People” by Lydia R. Diamond

— Virtual Fall Festival of Shakespeare

— “Emma” by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen

We actually presented quite a lot of programming this summer and fall, and we're deeply grateful to everyone who turned out for it.

Q: What are the most significant lessons you learned and/or discussions you had in 2020 and how are those lessons and discussions shaping your thinking about 2021 and perhaps beyond?

A: One of the lessons we learned was a renewed recognition of how valuable our friends and supporters are to us and to the community.

Q: What is/are your hope(s) for 2021?

A: Our hopes for 2021 are that everyone stay safe so that we can get back to celebrating life and the stories that come out of it.