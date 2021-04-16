LENOX — JP Terlizzi’s photographs of food and dishes are still lifes flipped on their head. Unlike their Dutch and Flemish models that approach a carefully arranged everyday scene from eye level, Terlizzi’s look straight down, turning the dismantled pomegranates and peeled lemons into new arrangements of colors and shapes.
Like each of the seven photographers featured in the juried exhibit “Perspective” now on view at Sohn Fine Art Gallery, Terlizzi reconsiders how you look at the world, and explores different ways to capture it in images. Curator and owner Cassandra Sohn chose each of the works for some surprising element — through printing and editing to explore abstraction and intention, or using unexpected tools to push what can be considered a photograph in the first place.
Terlizzi’s photos won first place in the gallery’s juried competition, and come from a larger series by the New York-based photographer’s “The Good Dishes” series. It began with thinking about some china that had been in his family, and expanded to include other kinds of patterns from different points in time. The subjects are fruits and other foods as a nod to still life as a genre, but he deconstructs them — a lemon with its peel wrapped around like a ribbon, a pomegranate with its seeds neatly clumped, all to create surprising patterns and ways to lead your eye into the picture. They are set against backgrounds created from china patterns he extended and flattened — a pattern becoming a tablecloth becoming wallpaper, creating a new multidimensional sense of harmony and rhythm.
The second-place winner in the juried competition is Ralph Mercer and his more familiar landscape images, from a series taken in Iceland that feature nude figures that seem to melt into the stones, grass, moss and the land itself. “He imagines the world as a breathing life-form inseparable from humanity,” Sohn said. “This work is very earth conscious.”
Ana Leal’s work, which came in third place, is on the opposite end of the spectrum, featuring work so abstract they seem more like paintings than photos. Her landscapes are bright and non-figurative, creating a balance of sharp geometric lines that suggest blown up pixilation and the painterly craft of seamlessly blending colors together.
The emphasis is on what the Brazil-based Leal calls “psychological landscapes,” in which the viewers emotional reaction as they process the image — which began as landscapes from Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks — are more important than any literal response to a familiar depiction of mountains or the sky.
The exhibit is the eighth juried photography show Sohn has gathered. The seven finalists were chosen after an open submission process last year that drew hundreds of entries from around the world. She said it is a great way to see what emerging photographers are doing right at the moment.
“I’m always looking for artists who are doing interesting and innovative things within the genre,” Sohn said. “But I wasn’t looking for anything in particular. It is more seeing what is out there.”
The show opened in January, and in addition to the three winners there will be a “People’s Choice” Award that guests can vote on throughout the rest of the show, which remains up until May 3.
Some of the work includes artists with local ties, including Richard Alan Cohen, whose images of Berkshire waterfalls balance the detail of the rocks and forests around them with the fluid blur of rushing water.
“A fair number of regional photographers ended up in the show,” Sohn said. “That happens a lot, and part of that is we have so many talented artists here that even when competing nationally their work can still be recognized.”
Marcy Juran, who is from Connecticut, also explores the landscape with a new set of tools, using a scanner to create still lifes of flowers. Each is layered together so they appear as lines and shapes receding into the darkness. And Bruce Panock, based in Sheffield, takes images of forests and trees and prints them in a way that suggests the layered density of encaustic paintings and the abstract textures of Asian prints.
Among portraits, the work of Julia Smith focuses on the personal and the fleeting. Her self-portraits are woven through with flowers and smoke that suggest impermanence, images that Sohn said “have this fragility, or loosening of the body into these figures.”
Also on display at the gallery is “iMotif,” an assembly of more than 40 cellphone images that were submitted last year in response to a simple call for square format images taken with a cellphone. The collection is a display of the strangeness and possibility of visual culture when everyone has a camera all the time and access to advanced image editing applications.
Both are up until May, and will be followed by an exhibit Sohn is planning to celebrate the gallery’s 10th anniversary.