It might not feel like it, but summer is almost here; King Kone in Pittsfield is now open for the season.
According to a Facebook post by Chris Barbarotta — a member of the Barbarotta family who owns the ice cream shop on the corner of First and Fenn streets in Pittsfield — King Kone is now open every day at 11 a.m. to about 9 p.m.; "weather dependent."
Open for more than 35 years, King Kone is something of a hallmark for Pittsfield and soft-serve ice cream lovers. Locals know to order the towering Reese's Peanut Butter sundae — it comes with your choice of soft serve, a peanut butter cup, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce and topped with whipped cream and nuts — or the homemade peanut brittle topping.