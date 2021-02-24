WILLIAMSTOWN -- Williams College Theatre Department's The Green Room series continues Sunday afternoon at 3 with a free virtual presentation -- "Acting for Stage and Camera" -- by stage, film and television actor Okieriete Onaodowan
Onaodowan is best known to audiences for his portrayals of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the Broadway cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” which is streaming on Disney+.
Since making his Broadway debut in 2012, Onaodowan has also starred in productions of "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "Rocky." He was most recently seen playing Pierre in "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812." The actor's credits also include the short film "Anna and the Asteroid;" "The Super;" "Person to Person;" "Thanks for Sharing" with Mark Ruffalo and Gwyneth Paltrow; "The One You Marry;" "Ribbons;" Netflix’s “The Get Down” and "Social Distance;" HBO’s “Ballers” and “Girls.” He will next be seen this year in John Krasinski's “A Quiet Place 2.”
Established by Omar Sangare, chair and professor of theatre at Williams, “The Green Room: a peaceful space for progressive minds” is a weekly informal conversation moderated by Williams professors and students.
The series offers an opportunity "for Williams students and community members to critically engage with the arts industries in which they someday hope to work, and learn from important leaders in those industries. The goal of this program will be to offer advice and mentorship resources to socially-minded, artistically conscious Williams students, but also to serve as a platform through which students can participate in a dialogue with leaders in the arts."
These discussions will take place via Zoom or another interactive platform.
Complete information is available at theatre.williams.edu/the-green-room/