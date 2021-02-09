PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Historical Society invites you to travel back in time, virtually, and learn about important, yet unknown, women in New England History.
The Hidden Women Series will bring to life historical figures Elizabeth ‘MumBet’ Freeman, Clo Pratt and Belinda the Afrikan. Tammy Denease will bring these characters to life in a virtual theater setting with minimal props and authentic clothing. In her oral tradition-type presentation, Denease will engage the audience through folk tales that teach life lessons, leaving her audience educated and eager to learn more.
Denease was born in Columbus, Miss., where she spent countless hours with her great-grandmother and grandmother. Her great-grandmother was a former enslaved person and lived to be 125 and her grandmother lived to be a 100. Both were known storytellers and passed this gift along to their granddaughter. An accomplished performing artist, storyteller, actor, and playwright, Denease specializes in bringing to life the lives of very important, yet “hidden” women in history. Among her favorites are Bessie Coleman (first internationally licensed pilot in the world) and Elizabeth Keckly (former enslaved woman who worked at Lincoln’s White House), Margru (Amistad captive) and Elizabeth “Mum Bett” Freeman. She performs in several different forums including inter-district school.
During these virtual performances, the audience will travel back in time to observe the life of each woman. Each program will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with Denease.
The schedule
— Friday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.: Elizabeth ‘MumBet’ Freeman
Learn about the mother of civil rights, Elizabeth “MumBet” Freeman. MumBet would be the voice for those who could not speak. And she would stand for those who could not stand for themselves. She would be the first enslaved person to sue for and win her freedom in the newly formed United States.
— March 12, 6 p.m.: Clo Pratt
Although born into slavery, Clo Pratt is willed her freedom by her late mistress. As a free woman, Clo earns her living by hiring herself out, making clothes with her loom and cleaning local homes.
Join Denease on a trip to Colonial Connecticut, where you will learn about some of the events that led to freedom for the Colonies, including the meeting between George Washington and Rochambeau at Joseph Webb’s house.
— April 9, 6 p.m.: Belinda the Afrikan
Belinda the Afrikan was born into the Asanti Kingdom. She was kidnapped from her homeland and sold into slavery to the Royall Family on the island of Antigua and then to Medford, Mass.
Although denied the ability to read and write, Belinda the Afrikan would petition the government for what was rightfully hers — reparations for her slave labor. Denease takes you from the Volta River to the Boiling houses of Antigua to Medford, where the drama unfolds.
How to purchase tickets
Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members of the BCHS. They can be purchased on the Berkshire County Historical Society website at: berkshire-county-historical-society.square.site/
Special deal for all three performances: $67.50/$54 for members
A zoom link will be provided once tickets are purchased through the website.