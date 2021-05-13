Pittsfield — Berkshire Theatre Group is lining up more live, in-person events this summer, announcing the addition of two concert series: Broadway Favorites and the return of Bobbie’s Summer Series.
The Colonial Concert Series: Featuring Broadway Favorites will include three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello; stage and screen actor Krysta Rodriguez; Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block; two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway and television actor Graham Rowat; and Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones. The series will be presented under the Big Tent outside at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. BTG is offering a 10-percent discount for all front-line workers.
Bobbie’s Summer Series will return this summer with concerts just outside the Unicorn Theatre patio at BTG’s Stockbridge Campus. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for use on the grass. The grounds will open at 6 p.m. and the performances will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children 16 and under and BTG is offering a 25-percent discount for all healthcare workers.
“As Brian Stokes Mitchell said when he performed under the Big Tent in Pittsfield last year: ‘the acoustics here are perfect!’ And with that in mind, we have more wonderful performers to entertain us this coming summer, both under the Big Tent in Pittsfield and on our beautiful lawn in Stockbridge," said Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire in a statement.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 14, at noon and may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling 413-997-4444.
Colonial Concert Series: Featuring Broadway Favorites
Outside Under the Big Tent at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield
— Carolee Carmello: My Outside Voice: 7 p.m. Friday, July 9; Tickets: $75.
— Krysta Rodriguez: In Concert: 7 p.m., Saturday, July 10; Tickets: $75.
— Stephanie J. Block: Returning Home: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; Tickets: $100 for matinee, $150 for evening show.
— Kate Baldwin & Graham Rowat: Dressed Up Again: 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28; Tickets: $75.
— An Evening With Rachel Bay Jones: 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4; Tickets: $75.
Bobbie’s Summer Series
Outside On the Lawn at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge. Tickets: $20 Children 16 and under, $30 Adults. Food Provided by KJ Nosh for additional $20.
— Susan Werner: 7 p.m., Friday, July 30; Susan Werner has been dubbed by NPR as “The Empress of the Unexpected” and has written and recorded twelve albums that cover the genres of folk, rock, Tin Pan Alley, gospel, country and chamber music.
— Michael Fabrizio: 7 p.m., Saturday, July 31; Michael Fabrizio, son of Dr. Michael Fabrizio and BTG trustee Kathleen Fabrizio, is a Nashville-based recording artist, actor, singer/songwriter originally from Richmond.
— Michael Wartella: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6; Tickets: Broadway and Berkshire County’s own Mike Wartella makes his Berkshire Theatre Group solo debut hosting a night of folk rock, original music, and Broadway favorites reimagined.
— Jay Unger & Molly Mason: 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7; Jay and Molly are musicians of enormous talent who draw their repertoire and inspiration from a wide range of American musical styles — 19th-century classics, lively Appalachian, Cajun and Celtic fiddle tunes and favorites from the golden age of country and swing — along with their own songs, fiddle tunes and orchestral compositions.
Safety Measures
BTG has outlined procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Contactless ticket scanning will be done for patrons at their point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced. Additional safeguards will also be in place.