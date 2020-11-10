LENOX — Photojournalist Tony Cenicola's images began appearing in The New York Times in 1999. A freelancer then, he joined the Times' staff one year later as the paper's primary studio photographer.
Over the course of his two decades at the Times, his work has taken him outside the studio to pursue assignments in the field in the United States and abroad. He was cinematographer for the 2010 documentary "Bill Cunningham: New York," about the internationally renowned New York Times fashion photographer, who died in 2016 at age 87.
Before joining the Times, Cenicola worked as a photo assistant in various commercial studios in New York. He established his own studio in 1984 with a specialty in tabletop still-lifes. He counts his time working with photographer/painter Saul Leiter as among the highlights of his career.
Cenicola will be discussing "Life as a Chameleon (Assignment Photographer) for the New York Times" Sunday at 4 in a Zoom presentation for Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series. Hosting is Berkshire resident Jeremy Yudkin, professor of music at Boston University and Oxford University, and organizer of the series.
Details are available online at lenoxlib.org or the library's Facebook page.
Cenicola agreed to answer a few questions in advance of his discussion:
1. What drew you to photography in the first place? Who, and/or what, have been your influences?
When I was a kid, around 7 or 8 years old, I had an Ansco Twin Lens Reflex camera that I played with. I never had any film, but loved looking through it, pretending to take pictures. At around age 11, I gained access to my mom's Kodak Instamatic and was thrilled to see results from my efforts. I remember desperately turning the dial around the lens in hope of having more control over the focus.
The earliest actual influences I can remember would be visits to the Modern (I never called it MoMA back then) and the work of Erwitt, Winogrand and Friedlander. I then discovered the likes of Penn and Avedon and on to the Europeans — Atget, Cartier-Bresson, Disfarmer, et al ...
2. How has your style developed, changed, grown over the years of your career? In terms of style and approach, what is a Cenicola image now that it might not have been when you were starting out?
It hasn't changed at all (just kidding). I would say the most notable change being that I'm now hyperaware of the edges of the frame and everything contained up to that border as well as the degree of distortion and perspective. I've become a little more selective about when to push the button and don't always shoot just because it's a pretty picture. Shooting is a bit like fishing in that you find the spot where you want to be and then wait for the moment to come by. I'm sometimes brought to the brink of tears over the quality of light.
3. You have covered a wide range in your career, from food (including chicken pin-ups) to architecture, the land, fashion, the arts. What is it you want us to see in and through your images?
Much of what I have done for paid work has been the fulfilment of an assignment. I have learned my craft and know how to make a pleasing picture even if one doesn't exist. I feel in these cases the picture must totally be about the subject and not at all about myself. When I'm on a travel assignment, which is much looser and I have more freedom to shoot what I please, I guess it can be summed up by a reverence for the planet and the possibilities of perception that it offers.
4. Talk a little bit about your work on the doc “Bill Cunningham: New York.” How did you become cinematographer for that project? What did you bring to the table as a photojournalist? What did you take away from shooting that film?
One day Philip Gefter, who was a photo editor at the Times, asked me if I ever shot video and would I be interested in working on a doc about Bill. I told him that I shot home movies with an amateur video camera of my family and my band (I am also a drummer). Philip felt Bill might be more comfortable seeing me following him, rather than another videographer whom he didn’t know, because he already knew me from the Times art department. In the early part of the project, I was relentless in following him, riding a bicycle that had foot brakes so I could film him and still be able to stop. There was an immense learning curve in regard to the equipment. I also was responsible for recording sound and lighting on the interviews. Every day I would say, "Gee, I wish this were my second project."
Getting to know Bill on a more intimate level is one of the absolute highlights of my life. He was dedicated to his work on a level matched by very few.
5. What have been the rewards and challenges? What has satisfied you most? What keeps you going?
The trajectory of my career has enabled me to visit many parts of the world and have audience with major influencers of my time. I grew up in a very blue collar family in suburban, industrial New Jersey. It's taken a lot of patience and perseverance. There were times when I was subsisting on Campbell's tomato soup and would walk somewhere rather than have to pay 75 cents to ride the subway. I was 45 years old and at the brink of giving up when I started working at the Times. What gives me the most joy is seeing the documentation of my family.