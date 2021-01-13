PITTSFIELD — For the first time this winter, the Mahanna Cobble trail is open for hikers, according to a Facebook post by Berkshire Natural Resources Council.
"We're excited to share that on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 BNRC, Bousquet Mountain, and Mill Town welcome the reopening of the improved hiking access trail to Mahanna Cobble, from the base of Bousquet Mountain," the post said.
During the summer, "hundreds of hikers" used the temporary access route from the base of Bousquet, but it was later closed when construction to the ski area prohibited hikers from accessing the area.
To get there, hikers should start at the top of Bousquet’s “Tube Town," then follows signs and blue blazes painted on trees that will guide hikers to the Russel ski slope, and then upward along a woodland path. Hikers will need to cross the Drifter ski slope to enter the Mahanna Cobble Trail. The total distance is 3.2 miles for an out-and-back trip, according to BNRC.
Dogs are not allowed on the Bousquet property.
For more information about BNRC trails, visit www.bnrc.org.