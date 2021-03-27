ALBANY, N.Y. — A former bakery and electrical contractor’s warehouse on North Pearl Street is finding new life as a theater.
Capital Repertory Company — aka The Rep — is setting up shop at 251 N. Pearl St., roughly half a mile north of its former 40-year-old location in a converted Grand Cash Market at 111 N. Pearl St.
The 28,000-square-foot facility — more than twice the size of The Rep’s old space — includes a 302-seat mainstage; a 70-seat “black box” theater and rehearsal space; extensive dressing rooms and actor preparation space; private dressing rooms; a prop shop and costume shop; office and meeting spaces; concession stand and box office; sidewalk snow melt system; electronic marquees; and 14 public toilets (an increase from six at the former location).
The new mainstage is 10 feet wider than the former stage and the furthest distance from any seat to the stage is 24 feet. The new design also eliminates two posts, which created obstructed views.
“It is world class. The best in theatrical, sound and lighting technology, as well as an interesting look of industrial chic inside a timber 19th-century building. Sort of love it!,” Proctors CEO Philip Morris said by email. The Rep is an affiliate of Proctors Theatre, an historic performing arts venue in downtown Schenectady.
Some 65 free on-street parking spaces are available “within eyesight of the facility,” Morris said, and a large piece of land has been leased about a block away for additional parking.
"The new theater allows us to have some breathing room,” Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, the theater’s producing artistic director, said in an email.
“Our rehearsal room is large enough to accommodate musical rehearsals for the first time; designers will love having more space on stage and backstage, state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment; actors will have beautiful dressing rooms; stage managers will have built-in headsets and monitors; the costume shop is bright with windows, the prop construction studio meets OSHA standards and we have a loading dock that empties directly onto the stage," she said. “These are things one may overlook or take for granted, but each is new to us and together, make a big difference to the creation of theater."
The renovation project involved historic restoration and adaptive reuse of a vacant building that had been a National Biscuit Company bakery that subsequently became a warehouse for an electrical contracting company. The Rep purchased the vacant building in 2017.
The $14 million project was financed through private contributions and a combination of New York State tax credits and funds from a variety of New York State agencies, programs and initiatives.
A member of the League of Resident Theatres, The Rep was founded in 1981 and has been operating since then at 111 N. Pearl St. Mancinelli-Cahill succeeded co-founding artistic director Bruce Bouchard as producing artistic director in 1995. The Rep came under the management of Proctors in 2011 and became fully affiliated with Proctors in 2013 through Proctors Collaborative.
Due to COVID-19, The Rep has been shut down since the final performance of “The Irish and How They Got That Way” in mid-March of last year. The theater typically produces a season that runs July through mid-May. It also produces a variety of outreach programs in schools and the community at large. The theater is involved in the development of new plays through its Next Act! New Play Summit, which brings playwrights, directors and actors together for a series of open-to-the-public readings, discussions and workshops.
“Our goal is to make the theater a community center that utilizes the arts to make positive change in people's lives,” Manicnelli-Cahill said. “Our education programs will be expanded to include programs for younger children … and we will be expanding our long-established apprentice programs, so that young adults can work side-by-side with veteran technicians and designers to learn about the technology of theater."
While there have been no live performances for over a year, The Rep is continuing many of its community and education programs through a virtual platform.
With regard to the resumption of live performances, Mancinelli-Cahill said she is “getting more optimistic that we may be able to have a show on our stage in late summer or fall.”
In the meanwhile, she is planning a series of small events “to welcome small audiences to our new home.
“I can't wait to show our community what their generosity has made possible."