This winter, the Berkshire Museum is taking its annual holiday favorite Festival of Trees to the streets.
To promote safe social distancing and to encourage foot traffic to local business, the festival of community-decorated trees has moved outside of the galleries and into Berkshire County storefronts. The trees, currently on display at more than two dozen locations in Pittsfield and the surrounding communities, can be viewed through Jan. 10. For more information, and a complete map of the locations, visit berkshiremuseum.org.
Photos by Ben Garver — The Berkshire Eagle