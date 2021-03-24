The gentleman from Dalton has a problem on his hands. He refers to it as the “lion issue.” It might be better for him to explain it.
“There are more than 5,000 lions in this house,” he says.
That’s Albin Rothermel, a retired flooring salesman and recent widower. He’s out in his driveway on East Housatonic Street, and he’s eager to talk. You’d know his house if you saw it. It’s the one with several large lion statues on the lawn.
His present predicament is this: His wife, Bertha (she went by “BeBe”), collected anything and everything made in the image and likeness of lions. Bebe died on Dec. 12, from lung cancer at the age of 72, but not before her husband of 21 years nuzzled up beside her and eased her mind with the following promise: “I will not discard the lions.”
Today, enveloped in grief, prone to quiet tears, Rothermel says it’s way too soon to put a price on that promise in terms of time and turmoil. That’s simply due to the fact he hasn’t a clue yet how to fulfill it.
Again, there are more than 5,000 lions inside that house.
“Here, come, take a look,” he says.
Apologizing for the St. Patrick’s decorations still adorning his entryway last week, he opens his side doorway into a tawny-yellow world of manes and muscle, teeth and tails. It’s one of two such viewing rooms in the house. To get to the second, you climb a lion-lined stairwell and take a right at the lion.
The collection includes statues, stuffed animals, rugs, clothing, jewelry, paper clips, tissue boxes, dominos, a card tray, carousels, place mats, Pez dispensers, a music box, figurines, antique molds, paintings, puzzles, Spode China, mugs, cookie jars, an electric fan, door knockers, switch plates, old magazine covers, posters, a faucet, a hotel desk clerk bell, napkin holders, candle holders, coin banks, magnets, a neck pillow, nutcrackers, a brass fountain, belt buckles.
Did he mention the antique inkwells? The finger nail decals?
“She never saw a lion she didn’t like,” Rothermel says.
He’s reached out to Dalton town officials to see if they have any suggestions, but he hasn’t received a response. The Berkshire Museum has shown what he refers to as “interest and intrigue,” but no commitment as of yet. His accountant suggested he reach out to MGM Grand — they of the lion logo — but Rothermel hasn’t heard back.
He has piqued the interest of a fella named Keith Evans, founder of the Lion Habitat Ranch, a lion sanctuary in Henderson, Nev. But, again, no commitment — “and how would I even get it all out there?”
Rothermel says he’s not looking to sell the collection or to otherwise profit from it. He’s simply searching for a good home, a place where the public could view it.
“I want others to enjoy it, too,” he says. “Her collection offers such a wide variety that anyone seeing it will find something they really like and that impresses them.”
He pauses, as if trying to remember something.
“Wait, come with me,” he says, ducking around a lion-covered folding room divider and leading the way into an unlit inner room. He feels for the pull-chain to a fluorescent light fixture. Click: A gush of light illuminates a large, lion laundry hamper.
“Look at that,” he says.
The man has a lion issue.
And a promise to keep.
He remains adamant that he would still make that promise to Bebe today.
He and BeBe met online in the late 1990s, on a horoscope website. He’s an Aires. Does it go without saying she was a Leo?
Both were divorcees — he a father of five grown children and living in Lenox and she the mother of two grown children and living in her native California.
A maintainer of manes — a professional hairdresser — BeBe was a red-headed former biker gal with a collection of lions dating back to her teen years. Why lions? They are endangered, and so are the qualities that define them: beauty, individuality and dignity.
Emails turned into phone calls that turned into cross-country flights. The flooring salesman fell in love with a lioness.
“She chose me,” Rothermel says. “She won my heart.”
In 1999 on their way back east, Rothermel and BeBe were married in Las Vegas. They then settled in Dalton: a man, a woman and a lion collection.
“The lion collection in many ways was Bebe,” he says.
But to be fair, the lion collection in many ways was him, as well — his love for BeBe. Take those two black marble lions on the front lawn, each worth about $2,000 a piece. Those were his doing. Take, for instance, the other large lion in the driveway, made of fiberglass that he repaints nearly every year. He bought it in the Poconos. It’s a replacement for an identical one that some hooligans had stolen.
“I had signs up from here into New York looking for it,” he recalls. “I felt so bad for BeBe because I had gotten it for her for our anniversary. Where I bought the original, I knew they had a second one, and so I went down and bought it. But when I returned, the lion that was stolen was laying on my yard, broken.”
The broken lion remains in the barn. The replacement is now anchored into 300 pounds of concrete.
No need to count the ways, but suffice it to say Rothermel aided and abetted.
“And now, I’m starting to regret it a bit as I look at the magnitude of it all,” he says. “Quite frankly, I’m overwhelmed by it at times. I’m still finding lions I never knew existed.”
But Bebe knew. She catalogued them all in a series of thick green binders that line a bookshelf. He estimates the collection is worth between $50,000 and $80,000.
“At least 25 to 30 percent of it has significant value,” he says, “and that’s what I really want to protect.”
He’d prefer the collection remain in the Berkshires. He welcomes ideas. He can be reached on Facebook (facebook.com/albin.rothermel) or by email (albinaprei@verizon.net).
“I do try not to make promises I do not believe I can keep,” he says.
In between organizing the lions, the gentleman from Dalton has assembled a “memory wall” that includes photos of BeBe and him together from throughout the years and a card she gave him upon their 20th wedding anniversary. She wrote in it, “I wish we had met 20 years earlier.”
He suspects one day they’ll be together again. The cosmos will roar.
BeBe was loving, she was loved, and in the words of her son, Raymond Griego, “She was easy to buy for.”