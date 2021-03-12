West Stockbridge — The Foundry will once again hold socially-distanced outdoor programming this summer.
After a successful 2020 summer/fall season in which the arts venue pivoted its offerings to be COVID-19 compliant, The Foundry in West Stockbridge has lined up open-air performances for every weekend June through August on The Foundry Green. Every weekend, the venue promises some kind of music, theater and dance, fulfilling the venue’s mission to offer a platform of diverse, unique artists.
This summer’s line-up includes local favorites post-punk Dust Bowl Faeries, brass band Brasskill, and cabaret duo The Fremonts. Duo Nouveau, a Flamenco duo, NYC jazz singer extraordinaire Emily Braden, and blues and soul singer Alexis P. Suter will also be performing.
Again this summer, The Foundry will collaborate with Berkshire Music Project to help bring dynamic artists to the area, such as avant-garde internationally known composer Sxip Shirey.
In August, cult favorite Charming Disaster returns for two nights. During the same month, The Foundry will be collaborating with New York’s Dramatic Question Theatre to present two solo pieces from their American Woman Project.
Performances start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. For more information and to buy tickets, visit thefoundryws.com.