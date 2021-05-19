LENOX — Outdoor performances, lectures, monthly StoryWalks for families and the return of the SculptureNow outdoor exhibit, on June 1, are the focus of the 2021 summer season at The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home.
“We knew we wanted to do as much outdoors as possible,” said Susan Wissler, executive director at The Mount, in a release. “We envisioned different locations throughout the estate as unique performance venues and tried to match the performances to the space, making each site-specific. We will be presenting live music on a newly built stage below the stable, hosting lectures in an open-air tent in the field at the top of the property, and using the entire estate for roving readings and performances.”
In the coming weeks, The Mount intends to announce additional programming, including the return of the in-person Summer Lecture Series and a new music series, Concerts in the Dell. on Thursday evenings in August, although dates for both series are already available. Bird walks and outdoor yoga started in early May and will run through the end of summer.
“We are excited to be presenting a full season of programming,” said Patricia Pin, public programs director at The Mount. “With the regulations and mandates changing so quickly, we had to be flexible and agile in our planning. I am amazed at what we have put together in such circumstances and look forward to welcoming everyone back on property to our programs.”
Additional details and registration information available at EdithWharton.org
2021 SEASON AT A GLANCE
SculptureNow 2021 at The Mount
On view June 1 through Oct. 13.
SculptureNow returns to The Mount with a brand new exhibition of 30 large-scale contemporary sculptures. On Sunday, June 20, there will be an opportunity for visitors to meet and speak with the artists. Monthly artist-led tours will be given July through October.
The Summer Lecture Series
The Summer Lecture Series will be held under an open-air tent, featuring lectures from today’s leading biographers and historians. Line up to be announced in early June. Lectures will take place at 4 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. Tuesdays in July and August. Tickets: $25, members; $30, general.
Concerts in the Dell
A brand-new music series presented, from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in August. Line up to be announced in early June. Tickets: $15, members; $20, general; 18 and under free.
StoryWalks at The Mount
Each month The Mount presents a new walk inspired by a children’s book. Opening day for each walk is sponsored by Southern Berkshire Kids and will included timed reservations to view the walk and receive a gift bag. The walk will remain up for viewing, without reservations, for the following weeks. Free. Reservations required for opening day.
Close Encounters with Music at The Mount
West Side Five, the award-winning New York-based vocal jazz ensemble, brings its innovative take on jazz standards to The Mount. Concerts at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., June 13. Tickets: $20, members; $25, general; free for 18 and under.
Banderole with Ian Spencer Bell
Choreographer and poet Ian Spencer Bell returns to The Mount along with dancers Joshua Tuason and Vanessa Knouse to perform Banderole, a site-specific dance inspired by the architecture of The Mount. Audience members will follow the dance through the grounds and gardens. 6:30 p.m. June 30, July 1 and 2. Free with reservation.
Jazz and Classics for Change
Armen Donelian Trio and vocalist Dominique Eade bring their lyrically charged works and distinctive interpretations of well-known Jazz standards to The Mount at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., July 11. Tickets are $20, members; $25, general public; free for 18 and under.
Poetry for the Birds with Peter Filkins & Sidney Wade
An afternoon of bird-themed poetry including original works by Filkins and Wade as well as classic poems by beloved poets such as Elizabeth Bishop, Derek Walcott, Emily Dickinson, and Robinson Jeffers. 4 p.m., July 15. Free with reservation.
WordxWord Festival at The Mount
The WordxWord Festival will celebrate three nights of spoken word at The Mount, July 20, 21 and 22. Each evening is a doubleheader starting with Walkin’ with WordXWord, in which poets present short pieces in response to works in the 2021 SculptureNow exhibition, followed by poetry and storytelling events. Details to be announced in June. Free with reservation.
True Conversations with Meg Wolitzer and Heidi Pitlor
An engaging conversation as Heidi Pitlor, editor of "The Best American Short Stories," delves deep into the writing life of best-selling author Meg Wolitzer. 4 p.m., Aug. 4. Tickets: $15, members; $20, general.
Much Ado About Shakespeare
This concert will feature texts by William Shakespeare sung by members of Berkshire Opera Festival’s cast of "Falstaff." Artistic Director Brian Garman will explore how different composers were inspired by the words of the man largely regarded as the greatest writer of the English language. 6 p.m., Aug. 11. Free with reservation.
True Conversations with Martha Hall Kelly and Heidi Pitlor
An engaging conversation as Heidi Pitlor, editor of "The Best American Short Stories," delves deep into the writing life of best-selling author Martha Hall Kelly. 4 p.m., Sept. 7. Tickets: $15, members; $20, general.