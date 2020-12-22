Q: We live in Adams and are new at this: We have had bird feeders for two years now and have learned to name most of the birds that come. But we have two with red on them that kind of look different. A friend says they could be purple finches and house finches. How can I tell which is which?
— New bird watchers, Adams
A: The older I get, the harder it sometimes is for me to distinguish between some birds that look alike. Inexperienced birders, or birders in general, except those most active in the field or feeder watching, have difficulty to distinguish between the house and purple finches until you see them both together, side by side.
Female purple finches have much stronger facial markings than female house finches and can be drab greenish to brownish. Male purple finches are often more "raspberry" colored than house finches, and they have more "raspberry" coloration on the wings. There is noticeably less streaking on the flanks of male purple finches.
House finch females lack strong facial markings and are an overall grayish-brown color. Males vary in color from orange-red to a deeper purple-red, but wings lack much coloring, and the flanks (sides) and are streaked.
When identifying male purple finches, I look for the more extensive red (raspberry) color extending to the nape, back, chest and flanks; the red on house finches is more confined to the forehead, brow and upper chest.
It was an exciting moment for me to add the house finch to my life list (Dec. 12, 1968) at a bird feeder on Thomas Island in Pittsfield. And the first purple finch I was able to add to this list was 10 years earlier in May at Massachusetts Audubon's Pleasant Valley Sanctuary in Lenox.
(According to my notes, there was an albino purple finch at a feeder in 1959! I'll wager that Chandler Vincent Sr. had something to do with identifying the bird. He had color vision deficiency or CVD, and saw birds differently than his friends who relied more on color.)
Here are some ways to distinguish between the two from the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology (www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/purple_finch/id).
Today, we hear much about invasive species of plants and animals arriving in North America from other countries, not this species, though. House finches were initially a western species that came east, not of their accord. A small number of house finches on Long Island, N.Y., were accidentally released. They were illegally being sold in a pet store as "Hollywood Finches." From there, they multiplied, and the wild house finches east of the Great Plains at our feeders today are descended from them.
The first record in Berkshire County was in 1955 in Ashley Falls, and three years later, the discoverer Waldo Bailey discovered a family of six in the same village. Today, they are widespread.
Q: Why do mice enter houses in the fall?
— Marilyn, Pittsfield
A: It is warmer and dry, and a safe place to raise a litter. And like the domestic house mouse, if not discovered, they are protected from a variety of predators like us, rats and house cats. Outside, they are the prey of birds of prey — especially owls — bobcats, weasels, meadow voles, skunks, foxes, coyotes, crows, and of course, house cats, and probably others. I had mentioned before in this column about flying squirrels stashing pits and maybe even nesting in my sock drawer in the early 1960s when I was staying in a cabin on Under Mountain Road in Lenox.
Q: There is a lone robin in one of our berry bushes. I first saw it following the snow. Isn't it supposed to be south by now? Is it lost?
— Reader, Hancock
A: Robins, like bluebirds and cedar waxwings, are often winter visitors, and it is not surprising to see them feeding on berries and small fruits in flocks. I noticed both bluebirds and robins feeding on winterberry and small crab apples in our yard just the past week.
Only one is odd. Perhaps it is an old bird or infirmed and not able to keep up with a flock. I had a similar instance earlier; for two weeks, a male purple finch spent its days on a window frame about 1 foot from a sunflower heart feeder and nights in an arborvitae hedge a few feet away. It then vanished, not to be seen again, at least by me.
Q: In response to the Caroline wren spotted in Dalton: I've been hearing them around the neighborhood all summer and fall, much more than other years, and sometimes being lucky enough to spot one. They were still calling into December, and now a pair of them regularly visits my feeders. I hung a nest box in a lilac bush after reading that they might build a roosting nest, but even though one of them immediately checked it out, I don't think they like the location. Last night, I went into the garage, and they were making a nest in the insulation right over the door to the house! I was thrilled, but we leave the garage door shut most of the time in cold weather, so I'm moving the nest box to a more sheltered spot outside the garage in the hope they'll find it.
Other birds in our yard include white- and red-breasted nuthatches, white-throated sparrows (a group of about eight one day), titmice and chickadees, house finches, goldfinches (fewer and fewer, but I saw one yesterday), a pair of downy woodpeckers, jays, many juncos.
Sometimes, a pair of cardinals shows up, but less frequently than in past years, and I'm not seeing mourning doves as much as I used to either. We have lots of starlings, but they rarely come to the feeders. Last month, I twice spotted a bluebird down by Cole Field — I didn't realize they sometimes overwinter.
I know this is a lot for one column, but I also have a question — we, of course, have several squirrels at the feeders, but they have been surprisingly absent for the last couple of weeks. I wonder if that has anything to do with the rat that recently appeared under our porch near the feeders. We blocked off the tunnel that appeared seemingly overnight, but, of course, it has other entrances and now everything's buried. Do you think squirrels would be driven off by a rat?
— Lisa H., Williamstown
A: I do not think a rat would chase away gray squirrels, and the rat is not included as a gray squirrel predator in my copy of "Wild Mammals of New England" by Alfred J. Godin. I suggest the reason is gray squirrels stay in their nest during inclement and cold, windy weather.