Q: We have a couple of feeders, one with sunflower seed and the other has a block of suet. All will be quiet and, all of a sudden, a couple or so chickadees come in followed by nuthatches, small woodpeckers, I can never decide if they are downy or hairy, and often a titmouse, maybe two. What's up with this?
— Mary L. Pittsfield
A: Chickadees are especially good at remembering where food is in general and where the best feeders are. Chickadees attract fans or followers, like a winning baseball team. Several species of birds follow them, those you mentioned, as well as brown creepers, and kinglets, and probably others. I do not think hairy woodpeckers join them.
As you brought up confusing downy and hairy woodpeckers, the easy way to distinguish between the two is that the downy has a short bill and a white tuft between the eyes on the top of the bill; the hairy has a long bill and no tuft. And the downy is 6 and 3/4 inches long, while the hairy is 9 and 1/4 inches.
Q: Have been a fan of your column for many years, but this is my first time writing to you.
We have had a pair of Carolina wrens at the feeders for the past two years, at least. I didn’t realize it was a little unusual for them to winter over. They are the cutest little things!
Other than them, we have the standard nuthatches, chickadees, titmouse, cardinals (three pairs this year), house finches, juncos, white-crowned sparrows, occasional fox sparrow, mourning doves on the ground below, blue jays, red-bellied woodpecker, as well as hairy and downy. They have certainly been a blessing in surviving the isolation of COVID-19!
In the beginning of the cold temps, we also had many goldfinches. Thinking I was adding something special for them, I bought a Nyjer seed feeder and stocked it well. We haven’t seen a single goldfinch since! Any ideas why they left or how to bring them back? They were here all winter last year!
Our other feeders contain mealworms, a fruit nut mix, and a separate one for just black oil sunflower seed. All feeders are placed near evergreens and bushes providing protection for the birds. No neighborhood cats, and an early Fall hawk quickly moved on to greener pastures.
Thank you in advance for any suggestions, and thank you for your wonderful column!
— Judy H., Lenox
A: Goldfinches sometimes move to different feeding grounds throughout the winter. For instance, during November and nearly all of December, our feeders were swamped by a sizeable flock of goldfinches, and around Christmas, they vanished. Not a single one to be seen. Then last week, they returned, and now we have as many as six to eight goldfinches at the feeders at a time, with others waiting their turn.
My suggestion is to be patient.
Q: I saw two crows in the periwinkle behind my house. One had something white in its mouth. I grabbed my binoculars and watched them for a few minutes. They were selecting pieces of snow and eating them, even though I have a bird bath and there is a river near by. They flew up into the trees where there were two more crows. Then I watched as a crow flew and landed about 6 inches away from another who I’ll call crow No. 1. Then he “walked” on the branch until he was an inch away from No. 1. They stayed like that for a minute or so, then the bird that flew in flew away. Seconds later another bird flew and land next to crow No. 1. He also stepped closer, then crow No. 1 used its beak and seemed to be preening the crow next to him. He touched him on the top of his head and on his cheek.
Crow No. 1 stepped farther away, but the second crow followed him. Once again, crow No. 1 reached over and was touching the second crow on the top of his head and his cheek. After that he stepped farther away and when the second crow got closer again, crow No. 1 flew away. Later in the day, I noticed four crows in the same trees and watched as the same type of activity played out. What do you is I think this activity was about?
As always, I enjoy reading your column.
— Gloria W.
A: While crows are not always obvious while courting, except when bobbing and making a rattle-like call or fighting with other crows, I recall reading once that mated crows will perch together and preen each other's feathers.
I cannot say why they were eating snow when water is available. Perhaps, it tastes better.
IN OTHER NEWS
If you did not read last week's "Berkshire Woods and Waters" by our good friend, Gene Chague, in The Eagle’s sports section (You can always get it online), it has important advice about activities on the ice.
And so does MassWildlife, go to: www.mass.gov/news/stay-safe-on-the-ice-this-winter.
And while thinking about wildlife, as I often do, it is imperative to abstain from feeding wild animals. Read why at www.mass.gov/news/why-you-shouldnt-feed-wildlife-this-winter.
MAKE THIS A BETTER YEAR FOR BIRDS
Kathi Cafiero from the National Audubon Society asks our readers to take action to save the migratory bird act now.
“Please join us by asking your members of Congress and new leadership at the Interior Department to reinstate bird protections under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act” and reverse the rollback of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
For more information, go to www.audubon.org/news/migratory-bird-treaty-act.