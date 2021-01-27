Three additional Winter (Christmas) Bird Counts arrived in time for this week’s column. Along with the Southern Berkshire County summary in our last column, they sum up the findings of this winter’s courageous birders braving temperatures between -6 and 34 degrees. And not all years provided reasonable conditions as the just-past conditions. Some years offer snow, rain and strong wind in addition to low temperatures.
Christmas Bird Count — North Berkshire County
(Compiled by Drew Jones)
Species and tally:
American Black Duck: 10
Mallard: 146
Green-winged Teal: 1
Common Merganser: 7
Hooded Merganser: 4
Ring-necked Pheasant: 1
Wild Turkey: 48
Bald Eagle: 4
Sharp-shinned Hawk: 1
Cooper’s Hawk: 5
Red-tailed Hawk: 23
Ring-billed Gull: 2
Rock pigeon: 238
Mourning Dove: 168
Great Horned Owl: 2
Barred Owl: 3
Belted Kingfisher: 2
Red-bellied Woodpecker: 40
Yellow-bellied Sapsucker: 2
Downy Woodpecker: 45
Hairy Woodpecker: 30
Pileated Woodpecker: 10
Blue Jay: 202
American Crow: 302
Common Raven: 8
Tufted Titmouse: 67
Black-capped Chickadee: 313
Red-breasted Nuthatch: 34
White-breasted Nuthatch: 78
Brown Creeper: 11
Carolina Wren: 15
Eastern Bluebird: 61
American Robin: 70
Mockingbird: 1
European Starling: 668
Bohemian Waxwing: 1
Cedar Waxwing: 85
American Tree Sparrow: 21
Song Sparrow: 11
White-throated Sparrow: 5
Dark-eyed Junco: 47
Snow Bunting: 60
Northern Cardinal: 76
Purple Finch: 6
House Finch: 66
Pine Grosbeak: 23
Pine Siskin: 2
American Goldfinch: 71
Common Redpoll: 48
Evening Grosbeak: 11
House Sparrow: 121
Species seen 51
(Additional Count week: American Kestrel; Total species count week: 52)
Christmas Bird Count — Southern Berkshire County
(Compiled by Rene Wendell)
Species and tally:
Canada Goose: 544
American Black Duck: 42
Mallard: 145
Hooded Merganser: 8
Common Merganser: 17
Red Junglefowl (Domestic Type): 1
Ring-necked Pheasant: 1
Ruffed Grouse: 3
Wild Turkey: 54
Great Blue Heron: 3
Black Vulture: 29
Northern Harrier: 1
Sharp-shinned Hawk: 4
Cooper’s Hawk: 8
Bald Eagle: 4
Red-tailed Hawk: 72
Rock Pigeon (Feral): 171
Mourning Dove: 155
Eastern Screech-Owl: 2
Great Horned Owl: 12
Barred Owl: 6
Northern Saw-whet Owl: 4
Belted Kingfisher: 6
Red-bellied Woodpecker: 74
Yellow-bellied Sapsucker: 9
Downy Woodpecker: 88
Hairy Woodpecker: 28
Northern Flicker: 4
Pileated Woodpecker: 12
American Kestrel: 1
Merlin: 3
Northern Shrike: 1
Blue Jay: 404
American Crow: 266
Common Raven: 25
Horned Lark: CW
Black-capped Chickadee: 480
Tufted Titmouse: 180
Red-breasted Nuthatch: 8
White-breasted Nuthatch: 144
Brown Creeper: 18
Carolina Wren: 30
Golden-crowned Kinglet: 1
Eastern Bluebird: 125
Hermit Thrush: 1
American Robin: 196 1
Northern Mockingbird: 8
European Starling: 1,182
Cedar Waxwing: 102
American Tree Sparrow: 137
Dark-eyed Junco: 220
White-crowned Sparrow: 2
White-throated Sparrow: 32
Vesper Sparrow: 1
Savannah Sparrow: CW
Song Sparrow: 20
Northern Cardinal: 93
Red-winged Blackbird: 4
Eastern Meadowlark: CW
Common Grackle: 1
Brown-headed Cowbird: 1
House Finch: 40
Purple Finch: 4
Red Crossbill: 5
White-winged Crossbill: 1
Common Redpoll: 105
Pine Siskin: 1
American Goldfinch: 52
Evening Grosbeak: 14
House Sparrow: 248
Species seen: 67
CW indicates species not seen during the actual count but most likely can be seen in these areas during this time period.
Christmas Bird Count — Central Berkshire County
(Compiled by Holly Higinbotham)
Species and tally:
Canada Goose: 642
Greater white-fronted Goose: 1
Mute Swan: 4
Gadwall: 1
American Black Duck: 39
Mallard: 650
Ring-necked Duck: 21
Greater Scaup: 1
Common Goldeneye: 6
Hooded Merganser: 33
Common Merganser: 9
Ring-necked Pheasant: 1
Wild Turkey: 2
Great Blue Heron: 9
Bald Eagle: 6
Sharp-shinned Hawk: 1
Coopers Hawk: 5
Red-shouldered Hawk: 2
Red Tailed Hawk: 27
Merlin: 1
Peregrine Falcon: 1
Ring-billed Gull: 141
Herring Gull: 11
Rock Pigeon: 217
Mourning Dove: 148
Great Horned Owl: 1
Barred Owl: 2
Belted Kingfisher: 1
Red-bellied Woodpecker: 34
Yellow-bellied Sapsucker: 3
Downy Woodpecker: 58
Hairy Woodpecker: 22
Northern Flicker: 2
Pileated Woodpecker: 6
Blue Jay: 247
American Crow: 368
Common Raven: 14
Black-capped Chickadee: 422
Boreal Chickadee: 82
Tufted Titmouse: 112
Red-breasted Nuthatch: 7
White-breasted Nuthatch: 57
Brown Creeper: 7
Carolina Wren: 18
Winter Wren: 1
Eastern Bluebird: 77
Hermit Thrush: 1
American Robin: 101
Gray Catbird: 2
Northern Mockingbird: 1
European Starling: 1,816
Cedar Waxwing: 9
Evening Grosbeak: 22
Tree Sparrow: 62
Fox Sparrow: 1
Song Sparrow: 7
White-throated Sparrow: 24
White-crowned Sparrow: 2
Dark-eyed Junco: 119
Snow Bunting: 3
Northern Cardinal: 89
Red-winged Blackbird: 7
Brown-headed Cowbird: 4
Purple Finch: 1
House Finch: 91
Red Crossbill: 2
White-winged Crossbill: 3
Common Redpoll: 168
Pine Siskin: 19
American Goldfinch: 32
House Sparrow: 222
Species seen, 71
CW indicates species not seen during the actual count but most likely can be seen in these areas during this time period.
READER’S QUESTION
Q: If this has been covered in your column, please ignore. We live in Vernon, Vt. (the extreme southeast corner of the state), and have a busy feeder. I’ve been keeping a list of winter birds for many years.
This year, for the first time, we’ve been seeing red-breasted nuthatches. At first, both the reds and whites showed up together. Now, the whites are gone and we are only seeing reds. Have the reds been around right along and just happened to move into our neighborhood lately, or is there something else going on?
— Martin L., Vernon, Vt.
A: Martin, the red-breasted nuthatch is a native bird found here year-round, although, highly irregular, here some years and missing others. Through the latter half of the 20th century, it has expanded its range throughout the region. Now, it is found outside its once “normal range” at higher elevations. I think it is still more comfortable in coniferous woodlands, though at lower elevations. Hence it is making debuts in neighborhoods.
COMMENT FROM A READER
Last week, we had two pairs of bluebirds at our feeder. This is the first time we have ever seen bluebirds in our yard. The two pairs were also here Jan. 1, but I wasn’t able to get a picture then. The red-bellied woodpecker has been around for a number of winters, sometimes just the female, sometimes male and female.
— Helen K., Pittsfield