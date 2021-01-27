Bird census

A volunteer tries to spot birds along the river in Williamstown during the annual Christmas Bird Count in 2017. Last year’s Christmas bird counts are in from across the county.

 Berkshire Eagle File Photo

Three additional Winter (Christmas) Bird Counts arrived in time for this week’s column. Along with the Southern Berkshire County summary in our last column, they sum up the findings of this winter’s courageous birders braving temperatures between -6 and 34 degrees. And not all years provided reasonable conditions as the just-past conditions. Some years offer snow, rain and strong wind in addition to low temperatures.

Christmas Bird Count — North Berkshire County

(Compiled by Drew Jones)

Species and tally:

American Black Duck: 10

Mallard: 146

Green-winged Teal: 1

Common Merganser: 7

Hooded Merganser: 4

Ring-necked Pheasant: 1

Wild Turkey: 48

Bald Eagle: 4

Sharp-shinned Hawk: 1

Cooper’s Hawk: 5

Red-tailed Hawk: 23

Ring-billed Gull: 2

Rock pigeon: 238

Mourning Dove: 168

Great Horned Owl: 2

Barred Owl: 3

Belted Kingfisher: 2

Red-bellied Woodpecker: 40

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker: 2

Downy Woodpecker: 45

Hairy Woodpecker: 30

Pileated Woodpecker: 10

Blue Jay: 202

American Crow: 302

Common Raven: 8

Tufted Titmouse: 67

Black-capped Chickadee: 313

Red-breasted Nuthatch: 34

White-breasted Nuthatch: 78

Brown Creeper: 11

Carolina Wren: 15

Eastern Bluebird: 61

American Robin: 70

Mockingbird: 1

European Starling: 668

Bohemian Waxwing: 1

Cedar Waxwing: 85

American Tree Sparrow: 21

Song Sparrow: 11

White-throated Sparrow: 5

Dark-eyed Junco: 47

Snow Bunting: 60

Northern Cardinal: 76

Purple Finch: 6

House Finch: 66

Pine Grosbeak: 23

Pine Siskin: 2

American Goldfinch: 71

Common Redpoll: 48

Evening Grosbeak: 11

House Sparrow: 121

Species seen 51

(Additional Count week: American Kestrel; Total species count week: 52)

Christmas Bird Count — Southern Berkshire County

(Compiled by Rene Wendell)

Species and tally:

Canada Goose: 544

American Black Duck: 42

Mallard: 145

Hooded Merganser: 8

Common Merganser: 17

Red Junglefowl (Domestic Type): 1

Ring-necked Pheasant: 1

Ruffed Grouse: 3

Wild Turkey: 54

Great Blue Heron: 3

Black Vulture: 29

Northern Harrier: 1

Sharp-shinned Hawk: 4

Cooper’s Hawk: 8

Bald Eagle: 4

Red-tailed Hawk: 72

Rock Pigeon (Feral): 171

Mourning Dove: 155

Eastern Screech-Owl: 2

Great Horned Owl: 12

Barred Owl: 6

Northern Saw-whet Owl: 4

Belted Kingfisher: 6

Red-bellied Woodpecker: 74

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker: 9

Downy Woodpecker: 88

Hairy Woodpecker: 28

Northern Flicker: 4

Pileated Woodpecker: 12

American Kestrel: 1

Merlin: 3

Northern Shrike: 1

Blue Jay: 404

American Crow: 266

Common Raven: 25

Horned Lark: CW

Black-capped Chickadee: 480

Tufted Titmouse: 180

Red-breasted Nuthatch: 8

White-breasted Nuthatch: 144

Brown Creeper: 18

Carolina Wren: 30

Golden-crowned Kinglet: 1

Eastern Bluebird: 125

Hermit Thrush: 1

American Robin: 196 1

Northern Mockingbird: 8

European Starling: 1,182

Cedar Waxwing: 102

American Tree Sparrow: 137

Dark-eyed Junco: 220

White-crowned Sparrow: 2

White-throated Sparrow: 32

Vesper Sparrow: 1

Savannah Sparrow: CW

Song Sparrow: 20

Northern Cardinal: 93

Red-winged Blackbird: 4

Eastern Meadowlark: CW

Common Grackle: 1

Brown-headed Cowbird: 1

House Finch: 40

Purple Finch: 4

Red Crossbill: 5

White-winged Crossbill: 1

Common Redpoll: 105

Pine Siskin: 1

American Goldfinch: 52

Evening Grosbeak: 14

House Sparrow: 248

Species seen: 67

CW indicates species not seen during the actual count but most likely can be seen in these areas during this time period.

Christmas Bird Count — Central Berkshire County

(Compiled by Holly Higinbotham)

Species and tally:

Canada Goose: 642

Greater white-fronted Goose: 1

Mute Swan: 4

Gadwall: 1

American Black Duck: 39

Mallard: 650

Ring-necked Duck: 21

Greater Scaup: 1

Common Goldeneye: 6

Hooded Merganser: 33

Common Merganser: 9

Ring-necked Pheasant: 1

Wild Turkey: 2

Great Blue Heron: 9

Bald Eagle: 6

Sharp-shinned Hawk: 1

Coopers Hawk: 5

Red-shouldered Hawk: 2

Red Tailed Hawk: 27

Merlin: 1

Peregrine Falcon: 1

Ring-billed Gull: 141

Herring Gull: 11

Rock Pigeon: 217

Mourning Dove: 148

Great Horned Owl: 1

Barred Owl: 2

Belted Kingfisher: 1

Red-bellied Woodpecker: 34

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker: 3

Downy Woodpecker: 58

Hairy Woodpecker: 22

Northern Flicker: 2

Pileated Woodpecker: 6

Blue Jay: 247

American Crow: 368

Common Raven: 14

Black-capped Chickadee: 422

Boreal Chickadee: 82

Tufted Titmouse: 112

Red-breasted Nuthatch: 7

White-breasted Nuthatch: 57

Brown Creeper: 7

Carolina Wren: 18

Winter Wren: 1

Eastern Bluebird: 77

Hermit Thrush: 1

American Robin: 101

Gray Catbird: 2

Northern Mockingbird: 1

European Starling: 1,816

Cedar Waxwing: 9

Evening Grosbeak: 22

Tree Sparrow: 62

Fox Sparrow: 1

Song Sparrow: 7

White-throated Sparrow: 24

White-crowned Sparrow: 2

Dark-eyed Junco: 119

Snow Bunting: 3

Northern Cardinal: 89

Red-winged Blackbird: 7

Brown-headed Cowbird: 4

Purple Finch: 1

House Finch: 91

Red Crossbill: 2

White-winged Crossbill: 3

Common Redpoll: 168

Pine Siskin: 19

American Goldfinch: 32

House Sparrow: 222

Species seen, 71

CW indicates species not seen during the actual count but most likely can be seen in these areas during this time period.

READER’S QUESTION

Q: If this has been covered in your column, please ignore. We live in Vernon, Vt. (the extreme southeast corner of the state), and have a busy feeder. I’ve been keeping a list of winter birds for many years.

This year, for the first time, we’ve been seeing red-breasted nuthatches. At first, both the reds and whites showed up together. Now, the whites are gone and we are only seeing reds. Have the reds been around right along and just happened to move into our neighborhood lately, or is there something else going on?

— Martin L., Vernon, Vt.

A: Martin, the red-breasted nuthatch is a native bird found here year-round, although, highly irregular, here some years and missing others. Through the latter half of the 20th century, it has expanded its range throughout the region. Now, it is found outside its once “normal range” at higher elevations. I think it is still more comfortable in coniferous woodlands, though at lower elevations. Hence it is making debuts in neighborhoods.

COMMENT FROM A READER

Last week, we had two pairs of bluebirds at our feeder. This is the first time we have ever seen bluebirds in our yard. The two pairs were also here Jan. 1, but I wasn’t able to get a picture then. The red-bellied woodpecker has been around for a number of winters, sometimes just the female, sometimes male and female.

— Helen K., Pittsfield

Thom Smith can be reached at naturewatch41@gmail.com.

