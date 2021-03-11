Some of this material may already be known. If so, consider this a refresher!
Black-legged or deer tick
If you have been outside working in the yard or hiking the past few days with daytime highs in the 50s, keep in mind that the deer ticks were active, even if you looked down and saw your shoes or boots in the snow. In fact, in any temperature above 35 to 40, they can attach to you or your clothing! It does not need to be in the 70s or higher, and reports have some active at or near freezing. Think of 35 degrees as the magic number to be safe. They do not die off with the first killing frost's arrival, but instead enter a low-activity period. That means that during a warmer winter or warm spells, they will often become active.
Years ago, not knowing better, I tried to remove a newly attached tick, and like a fool, attempted to remove it with a burning wooden match; it did not work. Next, I tried alcohol and, finally, petroleum jelly. None worked, so I found tweezers and carefully pulled the tick out. Fortunately, it was a dog tick. That was before the days of deer ticks that are much more tenacious, and the above dumb tactics are just as apt to cause a deer tick to regurgitate its stomach contents releasing pathogens.
The tricks I tried unsuccessfully — the burning match (and often used was a lit cigarette), alcohol and petroleum jelly — are useless, most of the time. The idea behind the petroleum jelly was to suffocate the tick. The rubbing alcohol was to cause the tick to blackout and be removed. Besides the tweezers, all of the above methods are folklore.
Natural limits
Nature has provided a variety of limits to control ticks that include amphibians like salamanders and frogs; many wild songbirds and domestic chickens are good natural predators of ticks when loose in the yard (people keep guinea hens, allowing them free reign in their yards primarily to consume ticks); and small mammals, including a famous tick consumer, the opossum. Studies suggest that a single opossum can consume as many as 5,000 ticks in a single season, but it can eat more if ticks are abundant.
Keep Fido tick-free
For keeping an eye on dogs often taken on outdoor walks, www.wideopenpets.com suggests, "If you find tick eggs on you or your dog when you get home, drop the eggs [look like tiny dots] in boric acid to prevent hatching. Rubbing salt on your dog's fur can also dry out any eggs that might remain. Ticks that have hatched can be removed with duct tape if they have not already attached.
Be sure to wash both you and your dog thoroughly if either of you finds any tick, in any life stage, on you."
Protect Yourself
Tick repellants include
-- Deet 20 percent to 40 percent when carefully applied to the skin, avoiding eyes and mouth will decrease tick problems.
-- When sprayed on clothing, including socks and shoes, Permethrin also is found successful. If you are often outside, consider purchasing pre-treated clothing. Some of the better brands last up to 70 washings.
-- Dress in light color clothing to better see the creatures before they reach your skin.
-- Wear long pants tucked into socks and improved with the addition of rubber bands.
-- When on a path, walk in the middle, avoiding brushing up against branches where ticks are apt to be waiting.
More information
There is a lot more information on the internet, although, I prefer tick material provided by universities, state wildlife agencies, government health departments and nature centers.
Vermont: healthvermont.gov/disease-control/tickborne-diseases/information-ticks-vermont
Massachusetts: massaudubon.org/learn/nature-wildlife/insects-arachnids/ticks/about
Another site I like (and among the best) is University of Rhode Island: tickencounter.org/prevention/how_not_to_remove_a_tick
Pesticide effects being probed
The Center for Biological Diversity has reported:
"Help protect endangered species from poisonous glyphosate. The most widely used pesticide in the world, glyphosate, is likely harming 93 percent of U.S. endangered species. This new finding from the EPA, spurred by a legal agreement with the center, comes amid an explosion of glyphosate spraying across much of the country — a top cause of plummeting monarch and pollinator populations.
With more than 300 million pounds of glyphosate — the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup — applied in the United States every year, the stakes are high. And it's not just imperiled wildlife at risk. The World Health Organization and the state of California have also named the pesticide a probable cause of cancer in humans.
Tell the EPA to do its duty and protect our most vulnerable species from this dangerous chemical."
According to the National Pesticide Information Center, "There are over 750 products containing glyphosate for sale in the United States.
Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide, meaning it will kill most plants. It prevents the plants from making certain proteins that are needed for plant growth."
From a reader …
Q: Glad to see your article in The Bennington Banner this morning.
Regarding crows, do you know where the crows we see in North Bennington every morning go to roost at night? There are three to five regulars who come for birdseed and occasionally leftover popcorn. I have looked late afternoons to see if I can spot them heading west, figuring they need to find tall buildings or old factories for nightly roosting, but so far have not been able to determine [where they go]. Ten years ago, when we lived in Dutchess County, N.Y., we would see dozens of crows heading west to roost on old factories in Poughkeepsie and Beacon, not far from the Hudson.
I hope you can continue your column in the Banner.
-- Carolyn P., Shaftsbury, Vt.
A: Welcome back. I am afraid that I will have to ask another more local reader where this winter roost is located. I am sure that it will be breaking up soon, if not already for breeding.