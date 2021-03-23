Q: We live in Hancock in a fairly secluded, woodsy area with very few houses nearby. I'm thinking about getting a bird feeder this summer and wondering if there's any reason not to.
I'd be grateful for your thoughts or advice on this, pros and cons. I love birds, but certainly would not want to encourage squirrels or other unwanted critters.
— Harper R., Hancock
A: Although there is no law against feeding the birds, many believe that there is little or no reason to feed birds during the summer months. I, personally, do not see any reason for not having a black oil sunflower feeder, and even better would be the shucked sunflower hearts. I usually keep a rendered suet feeder up all year.
And I suggest a hummingbird feeder or two and putting out an orange (halved) for orioles, beginning early May for both. Replace the orange if it shows signs of rotting. Clean hummingbird feeders and replace them with new sugar water regularly. At a minimum, twice a week. And with earlier arrivals, it is wise to hang the feeders by the end of April.
Pros of feeding:
While there are disadvantages, such as the spread of disease, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, especially if frequent cleaning is included in the feeder's maintenance. Birds are unlikely going to stop searching for their natural food sources. Feeding helps birds overcome intense winter storms. And it may help endangered species to better survive. Bird feeders are a supplemental food source.
In summer, many will introduce their young to feeders and birdbaths. And it is exciting to see a youngster able to feed itself, begging parents to be fed.
And it lowers our stress level.
Cons of feeding:
Feeders may attract rodents, including squirrels and rats — and the black bear may become a problem, regardless of the time of day.
Most birds do not need additional feeding during the summer, if you want to feed, do it for your own pleasure. I do!
Q: For the past week, we have had a flock, well over 100, of blackbirds swarm into our backyard. Some can be identified as red-winged blackbirds. They move in unison from one spot to another as if they were being led by a band conductor. They stay for about 10 minutes before they move on. Do you have any thoughts on the phenomenon? We have never seen this before. Thank you in advance for your thoughts.
— Kip and Margot T., Austerlitz, N.Y.
A: Every year around the beginning of spring, when the snow has left or nearly so, and there is lawn showing, flocks of blackbirds, mostly European starlings, invade our yard and adjacent mowed field. They arrive in search of grubs of some kind and whatever insects may be available. These birds will disperse very soon to pair up, or at least those looking for a mate will. Others will continue going wherever they were headed.
In August, flocks of starlings gather with offspring in even greater numbers for a few days. Some will bring their offspring to a suet feeder I keep year-round. As soon as I notice these gluttons, I take in the feeder until they leave. I believe all life is important, but these alien intruders arriving from Europe in the later 1800s have done tremendous damage to native species and do not deserve a handout.
It just occurred to me that these birds may not be starlings. They may be even worse than starlings; the parasitic cowbirds (males are black with brown heads), a native species, that do more damage by laying their eggs in other songbird's nests, often displacing, thus killing, the rightful young.
Another blackbird that may come in large numbers at this time is the larger common grackle, a dark metallic bird with long tail feathers, pale eyes and long heavy bill.
READERS' COMMENTS
I read your article about ticks today. Nice work. Using tweezers is kind of old school, though. Most pharmacies sell a device called a "Ticked-Off" for $4 to $5. Looks like a baker's teaspoon with a V notch cut in the bowl part opposite the handle, allows you to lever the tick right into the bowl part hands-free on her way to a watery grave. Used mine on my dogs six to eight times and on my own kids three times or so. Less traumatic than tweezers, especially on non-embedded ticks and with squeamish parents. I keep one in my tool drawer and a couple in my office for spring and summer use with my patients. Try and see if you don't prefer it to tweezers!
— Brian J Dempsey M.D.
This afternoon, I had two black vultures, out back again, along the Deerfield River. Maybe they are a pair? Have you read the article about the ones that have taken up residence in Bedford? Here is the link if not: https://turnto10.com/news/local/rare-black-vulture-sighted-at-an-abandoned-home-in-new-bedford
—Danielle Marie, Deerfield