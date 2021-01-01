Happy and healthy New Year!
"I just realized that I’m one of the people that took an interest in birds during the pandemic. Watching birds sure does calm the soul; they don’t seem to be angry, arrogant, rude, or looking for conflict.” NatureWatch saved me!”
— Anonymous Naturewatch Reader, North Berkshire. (aka Timothy Zelazo, Florida)
December was the month of reporting wrens to Naturewatch
"Thanks for your column! I've been lucky enough to have a pair of Carolina wrens at my suet feeder every morning for about a week, at 7 am, here in Lanesborough."
— Chris E., Lanesborough
"I thought it was a fat version of what was seen in our yard before and never knew what it was, until I read the name in the paper.
— Lewis S. North Adams
"While visiting friends who have a bird feeder, I saw a Carolina wren for the first time, and was thrilled. I thought wrens were tiny little birds. This guy wasn't."
— Hayley, Great Barrington
"Happy to read in Saturday's column that someone else has a Carolina wren. At first I thought I was kidding myself, but one's been coming to our deck for the past couple of weeks and apparently no worse for the snowstorm. Also two red-breasted nuthatches, which we haven't noticed up here before."
— Kathy T., Cheshire
"We had two visit the deck feeders in the past few days — little rust-colored balls with a tail that goes straight up. I looked them up in my bird book. I have tried getting a picture with no luck. Our feeder has cardinals, and assorted brown birds, and of course, tons of chickadees. A few woodpeckers visit the suet."
—Susan T., Cheshire
"This is the second year that I have fed the birds in the winter and the first time I have seen this little brown bird with a racing stripe over the eye at the feeder. I think it is the bird that nested in our open shed where we keep the lawnmower and garden tools. Then we would see two of them often together. Now we get one at a time at the feeder. And it prefers the suet cake, although I have seen it after the small black sunflower seeds."
— Paul M., Pittsfield
Are you proud of the birds in your back yard?
Let other birders and the researchers of such things know about the birds you have in your back yard! This year the Great Backyard Bird Count will be held this coming February 12-15, and there is time to get ready and participate.
These sites will answer any question that you may have: audubon.org/conservation/about-great-backyard-bird-count and birdcount.org/participate/
Are you interested in meeting other people interested in birds, learning more about them, and adding them to your bird list? It is an exciting, healthy hobby and a club I joined at a young age. I guess the easiest way to learn more is to join: hoffmannbirdclub.files.wordpress.com/2018/08/hbc-membership-form.pdf
For additional information about the Hoffman Bird Club, visit hoffmannbirdclub.org
Membership is one of the best deals you will find today, Adults $15; Family $20; Students $5.
Because Naturewatch isn't just about birds
It's time to begin thinking about gardens, and it is more important than ever that we devote part of our flower gardens to pollinators! (Flies, bees, and butterflies, as well as ruby-throated hummingbirds, and other buzzing creatures.)
And the group Bee Friendly Williamstown is a good example of this. For more information, visit facebook.com/beefriendlywilliamstown/ or email beefriendlywilliamstown@gmail.com.
"We are excited to announce a new initiative launched by Western Mass Pollinator Networks in collaboration with Northeast Organic Farming Association (NOFA Mass): a Statewide Pollinator Network. This new network will bring our message about pollinators and plants to a broad statewide level. Just 4 years after the launch of WMPN and 2 years after Bee Friendly Williamstown began planting at The Spruces and raising awareness in our area about pollinator health, our mission is being taken to a statewide audience."