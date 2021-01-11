Stockbridge — Landscape architect, historic preservationist and conservationist Charles Birnbaum will be this year's speaker for Berkshire Botanical Garden's Winter Lecture, “Make Visible, Instill Value and Engage the Public in Our Shared Landscape Heritage."
The lecture will be held virtually this year, on Zoom, 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 20.
Drawing heavily on the work of The Cultural Landscape Foundation (TCLF) and its collaborators, Birnbaum’s presentation will examine our shared cultural landscape legacy and highlight a diversity of resource types throughout the U.S., emphasizing stewardship strategies and opportunities for public engagement in the Berkshires region. In addition, this presentation explores the interface between history/historic preservation and natural systems/ecology.
Charles A. Birnbaum, FASLA, FAAR, is the president, CEO and founder of The Cultural Landscape Foundation (TCLF) in Washington, D.C. Prior to creating TCLF, Birnbaum spent 15 years as the coordinator of the National Park Service Historic Landscape Initiative and a decade in private practice in New York City, with a focus on landscape preservation and urban design. One of his major projects is the web-based initiative "What’s Out There," a searchable database of the nation’s designed landscape heritage. He has authored and edited numerous publications, including "Shaping the Postwar Landscape, the Modern Landscapes: Transition and Transformation" series, and "Shaping the American Landscape." An ASLA Fellow, Birnbaum served as a Loeb Fellow at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design, as well as a Visiting Glimcher Distinguished Professor at Ohio State University's Austin E. Knowlton School of Architecture. Birnbaum’s many prizes and honors include the Rome Prize in Historic Preservation and Conservation and three medals from the ASLA, including the ASLA Medal, the Society's highest award.
Tickets for the Winter Lecture are $15 for members of Berkshire Botanical Garden and $20 for non-members and are available online at berkshirebotanical.org/events or by calling 413-320-4794.
Established in 1997, the Winter Lecture Series was initiated by the Berkshire Botanical Garden to bring inspiring and noted speakers to the region to talk about horticulture, landscape design and history, plants and plant exploration, and home gardening. Past speakers have included Tom Coward, Marco Polo Stufano, Dan Hinkley, Penelope Hobhouse, Bill Cullina, Fergus Garrett, Debs Goodenough, Dr. Michael Dirr, Ken Druse, Anna Pavord, Thomas Woltz and Margaret Roach. Proceeds from ticket sales support the Garden’s education programs.