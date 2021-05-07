STOCKBRIDGE — Tony Award-winner Harriet Harris is coming back to the Berkshire stage this summer.
Harris will play Lady Bracknell in Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Oscar Wilde’s "The Importance of Being Earnest," running June 18 to July 10 under the Main Stage Tent of the Fitzpatrick Main Stage.
Harris, who appeared as Sister Mary Ignatius and Sarah Siddons in the company's double bill of Christopher Durang's "Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You" and "The Actor's Nightmare" in 2018, joins a cast that includes David Adkins, Rebecca Brooksher, Shawn Fagan, Corinna May, Claire Saunders, Matt Sullivan and Mitchell Winter.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” follows two bachelor chums who take on double lives in their respective pursuits of two young women. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner David Auburn will direct the production.
"Nina Simone: Four Women" will open in the courtyard at The Unicorn Theatre on Aug. 13 and run through Sept. 5. The play draws its title from Simone’s anthemic song, which she wrote and performed as a tribute to the four young girls who lost their lives in the September 1963 Ku Klux Klan bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. The play imagines a conversation between Simone, the outspoken singer/songwriter/civil rights activist who died in 2003 at age 70, and four Black women who show up at the church while Simone is examining the ruins.
Gerry McIntyre, who choreographed last season’s production of ”Godspell,” directs a cast led by Tony and Grammy nominee Valisia LeKae as Simone. The cast also includes Darlesia Cearcy, Adrianna Hicks and Sasha Hutchings
“There is nothing like watching great actors perform, and we have some of the most wonderful in the industry with us this summer," said Kate Maguire, BTG artistic director and CEO, in a statement. "It is our privilege to host directors David Auburn and Gerry McIntyre, as they take us on two remarkable theatrical journeys this summer on the grounds of our Stockbridge campus. Surrounded by the talents of our designers who will be creating immersive audience experiences, our actors are looking forward to being back 'on the boards' and illuminating the lives of an eclectic and powerful array of characters."
Tickets for all of BTG’s exciting summer season productions are on sale now. BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front-line workers. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. Tickets may be purchased at The Colonial Theatre, online at BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling 413-997-4444. Ticket office hours are every day from noon to 5 p.m., or on any performance day from noon until curtain.
BTG’s Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South St., (Colonial Theatre/Colonial Big Tent) Pittsfield. BTG’s Berkshire Theatre Festival/Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East St. (Unicorn Theatre/Courtyard Outside the Unicorn) & 83 East Main St. (Fitzpatrick Main Stage/Main Stage Tent) Stockbridge.