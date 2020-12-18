PITTSFIELD — Town Players of Pittsfield is beginning its historic 100th season in the way it knows best — performing, and in holly, jolly fashion at that.
Saturday evening at 8, Town Players’ “Christmastime in the City Television Special” makes its debut on PCTV Channel 1301. It’s the first of several airings on Pittsfield’s community access station (the schedule has yet to be determined). The show also will be available on demand and online. Complete viewing information will be available on the Town Players website — townplayers.org.
“Christmastime in the City” has, in fact, been part of Pittsfield’s winter holiday scene since Monica Bliss, director of Whitney Center for the Arts on Wendell Avenue, produced and directed the first of what has become an annual event in 2014.
But with the Whitney Center’s programming in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic and Town Players in need of something for its landmark season, moving “Christmastime in the City” from stage to screen seemed a perfect solution.
“We began our 100th season in July,” Bliss, a Town Players board member and publicist for the group, said in a telephone interview from her home in New Lebanon, N.Y., “and we originally thought we wouldn’t do anything; that perhaps we would take a break.”
That, however, would have broken Town Players string of having performed every year since its incorporation in 1921 (it was founded in 1870), making Town Players one of the oldest continuously operating community theaters in the country.
“We didn’t want to let that happen,” Bliss said. “With the holiday approaching, we thought of doing something virtual.
“We had one proposal, but we [the board] felt it would be better to give a free community performance; a gift of song.”
With Bliss as director and Jeff Hunt as music director, Rob Dumais, a long-time member of Town Players who works at PCTV, provided the link between Town Players and PCTV. He also signed on as the show’s videographer and editor.
Most of the cast of 11 have been in each of the five preceding holiday shows. The roster of community performers includes, Bliss said, a security guard; a surgeon; a lawyer; a landscape artist; a marketing executive; an insurance professional; two students — one in high school, the other in college; and 96-year-old World War II veteran Tony Pastore, who performed his song in an empty St. Mark’s Church, where he sings regularly.
All the world may be a stage for Jaques in William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” but for Bliss and Dumais the city of Pittsfield was stage enough. Using strict COVID-19 health safety protocols, Bliss said, “Christmastime in the City ...” was filmed at various indoor and outdoor locations around the city: Park Square, Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, St. Mark’s Church, City Hall, Pittsfield State Forest and Proprietor’s Lodge.
Filming and editing took about one month.
“We were finished long before [Gov. Charlie Baker] moved the state reopening guidelines back to [Step 1 of Phase 3],” Bliss said.
Bliss said the experience has been somewhat therapeutic. She remembered driving over the mountain to Pittsfield from New Lebanon to film some sequences for the show. It was between 5 and 6 p.m.
“I was overcome,” Bliss said. “I used to make the same drive, the same time for rehearsals. It felt normal again.”
Fundamentally, Bliss said, “Christmastime in the City ...” is about the joy of this time of year, the spirit, especially in a year that’s been filled with anxiety and apprehension.
Bliss said she was particularly struck by that spirit while she was on set filming Marcella Bradway performing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in Park Square.
“It was quite windy outside, so I was tasked with holding up a light stand,” she said. “As I stood fiercely still holding the light, I was transfixed on Marcella singing in front of the tree in Park Square, one of the most iconic ‘Christmastime in the City’ locations. It was the first time this year that I felt the Christmas spirit.”
That episode put Bliss in mind of another. She recalled someone coming up to her after a performance at The Whit, saying “Hey, I haven’t felt the Christmas spirit. I did tonight.” It’s a feeling Bliss hopes viewers will share
“We are being joyful,” she said. “We hope this show will be therapeutic; healing ... .”