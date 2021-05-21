For gallery owner-director Justin Carafotes, His Daughter Paloma at 26 Church St. in Lenox is not simply a place to show and sell art. It’s a place to celebrate the collaborative nature of art not only among the artists exhibiting there, but between the artists and their audience — buyers and collectors for sure, but, just as important for Carafotes, those who simply want to come and look; experience a variety of contemporary art up close and personal.