WEST STOCKBRIDGE — TurnPark Art Space, the former quarry turned sculpture park and recreational center, will kick off its 2021 season on Monday with the opening of a memorial retrospective of Alexander Konstantinov.
Konstantinov, TurnPark’s architect, passed away unexpectedly in 2019. The retrospective, "Alexander Konstantinov: Wandering Stones," being held in the Gate House Gallery, was originally planned for 2020 and postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, May 29.
Following a year-long closure due to COVID-19, TurnPark also is reopening its Gate House and Garage galleries, as well as its gift shop, on Monday. The season, which runs through Oct. 31, will include a variety of performances, film presentations, exhibitions, and a special Summer Solstice Celebration.
“Since our inaugural event in 2017, we have sought to develop a deep sense of community through a connection to and between art and nature,” said Igor Gomberg, TurnPark Art Space co-founder and director, in a news release. “Especially during the past year, we were profoundly moved by the ways visitors to the park, from near and far, continued to find inspiration and solace, either from their participation in the limited number of activities we were able to offer or from just exploring the grounds.
“After a prolonged period of partial closure we are now thrilled to be able to open up the Park fully, both physically with the reopening of our two indoor galleries and spiritually with the planned presentation of a wide range of events in music, dance, film, and more that, we hope, will enhance the Park’s natural beauty and its potential as a unique destination for high quality art and personal discovery in the Berkshires.
Additional events and activities will be announced throughout the season on TurnPark's website and social media pages.
TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Wednesday through Monday. Suggested admission is $10; free for children 12 and under, members and West Stockbridge residents. For more information, visit turnpark.com.
2021 SEASON AT A GLANCE
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are outdoors.
GATE HOUSE GALLERY
Alexander Konstantinov: Wandering Stones
Monday through July 25.
Opening reception, 4 p.m., Saturday, May 29.
FITCH & HEGNER: Wildebeest
Featuring works from Doug Fitch and Chehalis Hegner
July 31 through Oct. 31.
Opening reception to be announced.
GARAGE GALLERY
Arcady Kotler: The Script Realm of Forms
May 24 through July 25.
Opening reception to be announced.
Uta Bekaia: The Longest Day
July 31 through Oct. 31
Opening reception to be announced.
EVENTS
Historical Society Annual Memorial Day Chamber Players Concert
May 30
Tickets available through the West Stockbridge Historical Society, weststockbridgehistory.org/chamber-music.html.
The Adobe Frontier, a film by Chris Gauthier (sneak peek)
8 p.m., June 5 Rain date: 8 p.m., June 6.
Free, donations encouraged.
Summer Solstice Celebration
4 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 19
Tickets: $20, turnpark.com
Boondocks Film Society Presents: Ghost World
8 p.m., June 23. Rain date: June 25 or 26.
Tickets: to be announced
LUNAMOR
9 p.m.. July 3.
A performance on electric violin by Boston Symphony Orchestra member Victor Romanul. Music of Bach, Elgar Paganini, Ysaÿe, and more. Digital projection by Joe Wheaton.
Tickets: $30, on sale date to be announced. Rain date to be announced.
Berkshire Film Society Outdoor Film Series
Organized by the Berkshire Film Society. For time and tickets, visit: www.berkshirefilmsociety.com
Frida Kahlo: July 10
The Price of Everything: July 16
AGGIE: July 17
Tom Gold Dance
5:30 p.m, July 23 and 25,
Returning to TurnPark for the first time since 2018, New York City-based and internationally Tom Gold Dance will present another original program inspired by the park.
Tickets: $35, on sale date to be announced.
DoDoDo DeDeDeDe The Ritual Medicinal
A performance project by Jacob Fossum and Sandrine Harris
6 p.m., July 31. Rain date: Aug. 1.
Free, donations encouraged.
PRISM Quartet: Hit Parade
Sept. 18
The acclaimed saxophone quartet presents a program showcasing a cross-section of traditional and contemporary music.
Tickets: TBA
BODYSONNET: TOGETHER | APART
Site-specific outdoor dance performance
7:30 - 8:30 p.m., Sept. 24 and 25
Tickets: $20; sale date to be announced.