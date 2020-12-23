Unable to attend church this Christmas? Take a tour of Berkshire sanctuaries' stained glass windows

As 2020 finally comes to a close, let a little light, and hope, into your day with these images of local churches' stained glass windows. The Eagle Features Department hopes 2021 brings you all health, happiness and a little more color and light, in whatever form you need.

Photos by Stephanie Zollshan — The Berkshire Eagle

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield

With one exception the Pittsfield sanctuary's windows were commissioned either from the Tiffany Glass Company of New York or from Mary Tillinghast. All were created and installed in the 1890s. They were removed, restored and reinstalled in June 2000 by Serpentino Stained & Leaded Glass, Inc., of Needham.

STAINED GLASS A stained glass window by artist Louis Comfort Tiffany at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield depicts a cross and doves.

The Chapel windows below were dedicated to the Holy Apostles, and are used for Morning and Evening Prayer and week-day Eucharists. These windows, designed and installed by J. Wippell and Company of Exeter, England in the 1930s.

STAINED GLASS Stained glass windows in the chapel at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield depict the bible stories of the flight to Egypt, the nativ…

STAINED GLASS A stained glass window by artist Louis Comfort Tiffany at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Pittsfield depicts St. Cecilia.

St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams

The church, built in 1902, has a rare stained glass window that includes the faces of Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky and Joseph Stalin. It is thought to be one-of-a-kind, created by an artisan to celebrate the release of a Polish archbishop who was imprisoned by the Bolsheviks for opposing them.

STAINED GLASS Colorful stained glass windows are tucked behind the altar at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams.

STAINED GLASS The choir loft is home to a towering stained glass window at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Stockbridge

St. Paul’s in Stockbridge was organized in 1834. In the 1840s, the original wooden church was built to the design of Richard Upjohn. The present stone church was designed in the Norman style by Charles F. McKim in 1884. The church, built of Berkshire limestone, was a gift of Charles Butler to the memory of his wife Susan Ridley Sedgwick Butler. Norman Rockwell who was a St. Paul’s parishioner and a winged figure on the covered porch leading to the main entrance is by Daniel Chester French, who was also a parishioner.

STAINED GLASS Stained glass windows at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Stockbridge.

Thompson Memorial Chapel on Williams College campus

The Thompson Memorial Chapel was completed in 1904 in memory of Frederick Ferris Thompson. The tower is a reproduction of St. Cuthbert’s tower at Wells in the southwest of England. The chapel windows were furnished by the Church Decorating Company of New York, and were made in the studio of John Hardman and Company, Birmingham, England.