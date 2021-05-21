PITTSFIELD — Headed to a museum in the Berkshires? If so, you'll want to check out its most recent COVID-19 protocols before your visit.
While the majority of the Commonwealth's COVID-19 precautions are set to end May 29, the same day the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art kicks off its summer season, museum officials across the county say visitors may still be required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
Since reopening last July, museums around the Berkshires have been operating under a collaborative agreement when it comes to safety protocols instituted because of the coronavirus. The collaborative agreement allowed visitors to have a consistent experience when it came to COVID-19 protocols, which included reserved timed-ticking, mask requirements and social distancing. As of Thursday, officials at Mass MoCA, the Norman Rockwell Museum and The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute said they are still reviewing their policies.
"We're trying to talk to staff and to gauge different comfort levels, and we're talking to other museums, so I don't think we'll really know anything until next week," said Alyssa Stubel, communications manager at the Norman Rockwell Museum, in Stockbridge.
"I can tell you that we're taking a very cautious approach and we'll likely not make May 29 the date for wholesales changes," said Vicki Saltzman, The Clark's communications director in Williamstown. "We're processing all that the governor's announcement entails."
The Clark will begin allowing 24-hour visitors to Massachusetts to visit the institute on May 29, Saltzman said.
Mass MoCA is also working with staff to carefully evaluate the museum's operations and protocols, and will coordinate closely with partner institutions throughout the region to ensure a smooth and safe transition to the summer season, said Christian Barclay, communications manager at Mass MoCA.
Currently, the state's guidelines require museums' visitors to purchase reserved tickets for particular entry times, a practice many Berkshire museum officials said may stick around in some shape or form during a "2021 Museum Experience in the Berkshires" virtual town hall hosted by 1Berkshire via Zoom. Among those participating were officials from The Clark, Mass MoCA, the Rockwell Museum, the Berkshire Museum and The Mount.
"There's been benefit [for museums]. For performing arts, they know who their patrons are and who is there on which days and what they like to see. For museums, it's always been sort of anonymous activity to not know who is visiting. It's been nice to be able to know who our visitors are, get to know them and keep in touch," said Laurie Norton Moffett, director/CEO of the Norman Rockwell Museum, during the meeting.
Susan Killam, interim deputy director at Mass MoCA, said the North Adams institution was "talking about doing reservations before the pandemic."
"It kind of fast-forwarded our plans," she said. "I do think it's an option that will remain. It will not be the only option maybe, but it will remain. And it does have benefits for those who want to plan, as there is so much to do and see."
While the museums are using the reserve ticketing systems, all are taking walk-in admissions, as capacity limits allow.
"It's been nice to have that predictability," added Susan Wissler, director of The Mount, in Lenox. "But we also want to make it easy and accessible for the visitors, so I think we will continue with the hybrid model."
Although the museums are still mulling over what protocols will go and what will remain in place, during the town hall meeting it was clear the majority will carry over some of the innovative programming and audience engagement that happened during the past year.
Berkshire Museum Director Jeff Rodgers said the past year allowed local museum directors a chance to reassess the materials they present to audiences.
"We've all learned to be a little flexible over the past year and think a little differently about how we reach audiences," he said.
The Berkshire Museum will also be conducting outreach programs in the community this summer and is developing "pop-up museum capability."
"For those who are not ready for a centralized experience, we can decentralize throughout the Berkshires," Rodgers said.
In August, the museum will debut its new second floor gallery spaces, which are currently undergoing renovations.
"We'll have five new gallery spaces, a learning studio and a science lab," Rodgers said, "along with some public amenities that go along with that. Finally, we get restrooms on the second floor."
Many of the institutions plan to continue providing online programming, which has captured the attention of audiences across the country.
"One of the advantages we've seen over this past year, which I think has been a phenomenon many of us have experienced, is that so many more people have been able to attend our virtual programs than typically could attend in person," Norton Moffatt said. "So, we'll continue to offer these programs virtually as well as assemble in person, which will be so nice."
For those worried the coronavirus restrictions will have long-lasting negative impact on cultural institutions in the Berkshires, there are some signs of a robust season ahead, the museum directors said.
Olivier Meslay, director of The Clark, said the museum has had trouble finding lodging for guests, as the hotels in the surrounding areas of North Adams and Williamstown are booked through the end of September.
"It's a good thing," he said.
And those planning to visit The Mount on a Saturday should keep an eye on the institution's online calendar for early closing times. Edith Wharton's summer home will be host to more weddings than usual due to the coronavirus. Weddings scheduled to take place at The Mount in 2020 were postponed and moved to this calendar year.
"Normally, we don't hold weddings in July and August, but this year there's no place to put them," Wissler said, noting The Mount is closed to the public when weddings take place. "We'll be having a wedding every Saturday until October."
Jennifer Huberdeau contributed to this report.