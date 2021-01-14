From its very beginnings in 2010 when it was co-founded by producing artistic director Kristen van Ginhoven and Leigh Strimbeck (who is no longer involved), WAM has been a theater on a mission.
The not-for-profit professional theater's acronymic name stands for "Where Arts and Activism Meet." Van Ginhoven says she found inspiration to create WAM in Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn's 2009 book, "Half the Sky: Turning Oppression Into Opportunity for Women Worldwide."
"When I put it down," van Ginhoven says in a 10th anniversary video on the WAM Theatre website — wamtheatre.com, "I was inspired to find a way to use what I do, theater, to benefit women and girls.
"I knew I didn't have the personal capacity to write big checks, but I knew I had the skills to put on an entertaining evening in the theater, and I wanted to turn it into my activism."
Not only her activism; her audiences' as well. WAM donates roughly 25 percent of the box office receipts of its mainstage productions each season to a designated local or global organization dedicated to fighting the oppression of women and girls — poverty, violence, sexual slavery, trafficking, lack of education, maternal mortality.
WAM says that since 2010, it has raised over $80,000 for organizations making change for women and girls.
In 2020, WAM donated over $5,000 of ticket sales to organizations that train sexual health education educators; help in the campaign to lower maternal mortality rates; provide essential care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Money also was donated for a new Mohican Tribe library and museum. Proceeds from a Fresh Takes fundraiser for BRIDGE (Berkshire Resources for Integration of Diverse Groups through Education) were used to feed over 70 local families.
"Every time a theater event happens," van Ginhoven says in the video, "a community is created." In effect, what van Ginhoven and her team have created is a community comprising artist-philanthropists and audience-activists, a concept, she says she would "love" to franchise for theaters everywhere.
A Canadian by birth, van Ginhoven has a bachelor's from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia; a B.Ed from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario; and master's from Emerson College where she received the Presidential Fellowship. She was a member of the 2013 Lincoln Center Directors Lab and is a member of the Michael Langham Workshop for Classical Direction at the Stratford Festival of Canada in Stratford, Ontario.
Operating out of an office in Lenox, WAM produces a spring and fall Mainstage show each season at various venues (chiefly Shakespeare & Company in Lenox); and Fresh Takes, a play-reading series at No. 6 Depot Roastery and Cafe in West Stockbridge. In addition, WAM has been involved in a variety of community programs.
With live in-person performances scrapped in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols, WAM Theatre went virtual with two fall productions, Lisa Loomer's "Roe" in October and Larissa FastHorse's "The Thanksgiving Play" in November. In the following Q&A interview, van Ginhoven discusses the challenges and rewards of 2020 and looks ahead.
Q: What were the most formidable challenges you faced in 2020? What strategies did you devise to deal with them?
A: [We were] entering our 11th season and on an exciting growth trajectory when the COVID-19 pandemic began. As a small, tight-knit staff and board, we committed early on to remain connected, and continue to plan for WAM’s next decade. Throughout the pandemic, WAM balanced the following three goals: to ensure WAM’s survival into 2021 and beyond with our arts and activism mission intact; to ensure our valued staff can maintain their mental and financial health during this pandemic; and to support our community during this crisis by raising awareness and funds for organizations working on the front lines.
The strategies we used and continue to use to achieve those goals include: safeguarding our dedicated staff and artists, and their collective institutional knowledge, so our team stays intact and individuals can maintain their work with WAM, as these contributions are immense and integral to our work; maintaining open and transparent communications with our constituents and community partners through social media, phone calls, Zoom meetings and readings and our two digital productions of "Roe" and "The Thanksgiving Play"; assembling the resources and unrestricted funds necessary to continue our mission-driven programing during and after this pandemic through strategic grant-writing and communication with individual donors; and continuing to amend WAM’s budgets, cash flow, and scenario planning projections, with the assistance of industry and crisis-planning experts, for both the immediate and long-term future of WAM.
Q: What would you say were your most satisfying or rewarding accomplishments in 2020?
A: First and foremost, we didn’t have to lay anyone off AND we gave artists jobs. That is our most satisfying and rewarding accomplishment. We only wish we could have given more artists jobs, as theater-makers have been among the most affected during this pandemic.
We also continue to be surprised and humbled by the box office success of our digital productions of "Roe" and "The Thanksgiving Play." Our WAM patrons and wider community turned out to support the digital productions more than we expected, and we gained new audience members due to the accessibility of the online platform. Our Berkshire audience members keep telling us how happy they are that their friends and family who live outside the Berkshires can now see a WAM production. It’s heartwarming, and we are proud these important stories reached a wider audience.
Q: What are the most significant lessons you learned and/or discussions you had in 2020 and how are those lessons and discussions shaping your thinking about 2021 and perhaps beyond?
A: The most significant ongoing discussions we’ve had in 2020 revolve around the racial uprisings following the murder of George Floyd. Both the pandemic and racial uprisings reinforce how important it is to advocate for the rights of women and girls, as they continue to experience the most hardship during these times.
The truth is that WAM is a predominantly white professional theater organization that operates at the intersection of arts and activism, focusing on intersectional feminism and gender equity. We create our art in a rural community, the ancestral homelands of the Mohican Tribe, now known as the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts. While the population of people of color in Berkshire County has grown 76 percent since 2000, as per the BRIDGE Idea Institute, currently, Berkshire County is 8 percent Black, Indigenous and People of Color.
Over the past few years, we have been learning many lessons as we work toward being an anti-racist organization. We’ve had many discussions and trainings with three consultants — Nicole Brewer, an anti-racist theater consultant based in D.C.; Gwendolyn VanSant and Multicultural BRIDGE, based here in the Berkshires; and Trenda Loftin, an anti-racism consultant who is also a theater artist based in Western Massachusetts. As a team and board, WAM has been working to analyze and name the practices and actions we are now aware of that excluded, exploited and misrepresented our BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) WAMily artists and community members in our first decade, and we have identified and crafted accountability actions we are putting in place, now and in the upcoming months, which will be shared publicly in the new year.
Q: What is/are your hope(s) for 2021?
A: Personally, while it is true that people have a short memory, I’m hoping we work very hard to remember what was learned in 2020 about empathy, equity and belonging; about the value of slowing down and our extraordinary ability to rise from the ashes. We must continue to help each other, especially those who have experienced loss of relatives or businesses or jobs during this pandemic. We must focus on community and doing what’s right in terms of dismantling systems of oppression with thought and intention as we rebuild our organizations and our community.
At WAM, we continue to do scenario planning and consider adjustments we may need to make to our strategic and financial growth goals going forward when a post-COVID world begins, but our hope is that, by fall of 2021, WAM is able to reunite with our WAMily in a live production that can also be filmed and shared digitally with our new WAMily members outside the Berkshires.