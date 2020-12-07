As part of its BSO Now streaming content, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will release an online Holiday Pops program at noon, Thursday, Dec. 10, at www.BSO.org/now.
Highlights of this annual holiday tradition will include:
• Keith Lockhart, in the roles of conductor and host, leads the Boston Pops Orchestra in the online Holiday Pops program including "Sleigh Ride," "The Twelve Days of Christmas," two selections videotaped at Fenway Park, "Must Be Santa"— joined by Wally the Green Monster in full Santa Claus suit — and "Good King Wenceslas," among many other highlights.
• Choral favorites of the holiday season will be presented by the Tanglewood Festival Chorus joining the festivities virtually for a new recording of the Pops’ beloved medley "Home for the Holidays," and the Boston Symphony Children's Choir joining the performances virtually as well for a performance of "Christmas Time Is Here"; eight Boston-area singers to be featured in virtual performances of "O Holy Night," "Mary, Did You Know?," and "Mary’s Little Boy Child," among other selections
• Highlights particularly for young audiences include "A Merry Little Sing-Along," "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" accompanied by a film created by FableVision Studios, "A Visit from St. Nicholas" ("‘Twas the Night Before Christmas"), featuring celebrity narrators reciting couplets from the famed poem, and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," introducing a special virtual visit from Santa Claus himself.
The Holiday Pops program is available for streaming for a $30 fee and is currently on sale at www.BSO.org/now.