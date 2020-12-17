PITTSFIELD — When the world is too much for you, one of the best things you can do is find a getaway.
For a donation of $25 or more, Barrington Stage Company is more than willing to help with "Holiday Getaway," a 75-minute cabaret that begins streaming 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, continuing through 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, via OvationTix.
Performed by BSC veterans Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress, and composer-arranger-accompanist-performer Joel Waggoner, "Holiday Getaway" offers a blend of seasonal familiars and a bit of zaniness tossed in by Waggoner and Broadway actress and Advent Carolnder collaborator Julia Mattison.
"We want to offer a virtual holiday concert to share a lot of laughter and joy, as well as truly heartfelt wishes with our community," BSC Artistic Director and co-founder Julianne Boyd said in a prepared statement.
Cabaret has been integral to BSC since its founding in 1995 at Consolati Performing Arts Center at Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield. But this summer, due to state restrictions on live performances, indoors and outdoors, due to COVID-19, BSC's 2020 season went without a cabaret event.
Enter Green who, along with Umphress, appeared in BSC's outdoor tent production of "The Hills Are Alive With Rodgers & Hammerstein" in August.
Out of the blue, Boyd said in a brief telephone interview from the New York apartment she shares with her husband, Norman, "Alan called me and said 'I want to do a holiday cabaret [with Alysha],'" whom he met when they were cast in the Rodgers and Hammerstein revue.
Waggoner came on board not only as music director, but also contributor. Last year, Waggoner and Mattison created Advent Carolndar — 25 one- to two-minute comedy ditties, one for each day of Advent, songs like "O Religious Christmas Song" or "A Very Sondheim Christmas." They are back again this year with such numbers as "Vaccine for Christmas" and "Martha Has Not Been Socially Distant." But in addition to this year's Advent Carolnder collection, Waggoner and Mattison have written nine more carols exclusively for "Holiday Getaway."
Using a four-camera set-up, "Holiday Getaway" was filmed on the stage of BSC's empty Boyd-Quinson Mainstage under the supervision of Matthew Penn, who has directed for BSC's 10X10 New Play Festival and has over 200 episodes of "Law & Order" to his credit as director and/or executive producer.
"What's nice," Boyd said, "is that [these four people] all know Barrington Stage."
For this project, Boyd served as producer rather than director.
"I wanted to give the artists the power to create their own show," Boyd said. "We [wanted to create] a versatile show because the actors are so versatile."
Boyd is considering whether to make "Holiday Getaway" an annual event. She also suggested that the lessons learned from filming this show might in some way be applied to future BSC productions, especially in the 2021 season.
The cabaret's running time, roughly 75 minutes, "feels long enough," Boyd said.
"I just wanted to do a show that makes people feel joy at this season."