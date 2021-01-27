Dark-eyed Junco
These sparrows appear to be happiest on or near the ground. And it could be that our juncos nest on or near the ground in our highlands and are especially common throughout the summer on Mount Greylock. They spend the winter in the valleys, where they are common backyard feeder birds. More often, if seed is scattered on the ground or provided on tray feeders, though many have become acclimated to feeding on their favorite white proso millet and black-oil sunflower seeds (especially hearts) at hanging feeders.