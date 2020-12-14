After a tour around the film festival circuit, the documentary "Museum Town," is coming home to the Berkshires.
Starting Friday, Dec. 19, the film by director Jennifer Trainer about the creation of Mass MoCA in North Adams will be virtually shown through Images Cinema in Williamstown.
Threaded with interviews of a diverse cast — a tattooed curator, a fabricator, former factory worker, and shopkeepers — the film also looks at the artistic process itself, tracking the work and ideas of celebrated artist Nick Cave as he creates his groundbreaking installation at Mass MoCA, UNTIL.
In March 2019, "Museum Town" debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Trainer, who currently is president and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village, worked with editor Pola Rapaport, cinematographer Kirsten Johnson, Wilco's John Stirratt, narrator Meryl Streep and executive producer Rachel Chanoff on the film.
"It [was] this rich collaboration. I was able to hire some of the best in the business," Trainer said during a 2019 interview about the film.
For more information about "Museum Town" and its virtual screening, visit imagescinema.org/listings/museum-town.