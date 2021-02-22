GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center is presenting a virtual concert by the band We Banjo 3 March 13 at 5 p.m.
The coincert will be streamed from Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, March 13 at 5pm. Tickets purchased through the Mahaiwe benefit it in part.
“The fact that this show will happen over St. Patrick’s Day weekend is just an added bonus,” Mahaiwe executive director Janis Martinson said in a preparerd statement. “We would be excited to present We Banjo 3 at any time of year, because of their close harmonies, infectious beats, stunning precision, and just-plain-danceable songs. These award-recognized musicians are at the top of their sound.”
Based in Galway, Ireland and Nashville, Tenn., We Banjo 3 comprises two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley. All four band members will be together and playing live on stage for the first time since the pandemic shut down concerts a year ago.
With banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion, the band's music blends the varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft.
Tickets and complete information are available online at mahaiwe.org.