Mandy Greenfield became artistic director of Williamstown Theatre Festival in September 2014, fresh from an 11-year stint as artistic producer at Manhattan Theatre Club, where her responsibilities under artistic director Lynne Meadow included commissioning, developing and producing new plays and musicals.
Indeed, the first season Greenfield produced at Williamstown in the summer of 2015 included four world premieres — among them a never-produced posthumously "found" play by William Inge; three American premieres; and a fresh take on Eugene O'Neill's classic drama, "A Moon for the Misbegotten" which starred Audra McDonald and Will Swenson.
"There is no reason to do a revival unless there is something that makes it worth doing," Greenfield told The Eagle in a Dec. 5, 2013, announcement of her appointment as successor to Jenny Gersten.
"I'm after work that engages the audience; that involves the audience in the process. I want the audience to connect," Greenfield said in that 2013 interview, describing what has become something of a template over the course of the six seasons she has produced at Williamstown.
"I love writers … living writers taking big chances and sometimes failing, sometimes succeeding (and understanding that) it's okay if they don't."
With the Festival's 2020 seven-production season scrapped because of COVID-19, Greenfield has transferred those shows from stage to "studio." Working with Audible Theater, a division of Audible.com, best known for audiobooks, Greenfield has created WTF Season on Audible. Four productions — "A Streetcar Named Desire" with Audra McDonald and Carla Gugino; Anna Ziegler's "Photography 51"; Stacy Osei-Kuffour's "Animals," a world premiere; and another world premiere, Shakina Nayfack's "Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club," were released in December. Three more — Dominique Morisseau's "Paradise Blue," which had its world premiere at Williamstown during Greenfield's first season; "Row," a world premiere musical by Daniel Goldstein (book), and Dawn Landes (music and lyrics); and another world premiere, "Wish You Were Here" by Sanaz Toossi — are due in coming weeks.
Greenfield took time to reflect on making theater not only in 2020, but also now and forward.
Q: How would you characterize 2020? What were the most formidable challenges you faced? What strategies did you devise to deal with them?
A: I am not sure I have any original insight to offer about 2020 except to reiterate that like the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001, it was remarkable for all of the ways it seemed to exceed the limits of most humans' imaginations. And, insofar as it seemed — constantly — like we were living through the unimaginable, it felt increasingly important to push ourselves toward imagination, the very thing that animates human artistic endeavor. The seven projects in our season — six plays, one musical — imagine us forward … they help us see and understand who we are, where we've been and where we are going as a species, as a culture, as a community.
Q: What would you say were your most satisfying or rewarding accomplishments in 2020? What kind of response(s) have you been getting to your season on Audible?
A: That we made a season at all is a testament to the resilience of people, of artists. From closets in their homes, while tending to children or elders, with the noise of a broken nation bleeding through from the outside, the artists who committed to the Williamstown Theatre Festival Season on Audible made theater. This work has been given to the world, on Audible's global platform, with fewer barriers to access than audiences experience in a traditional theatrical configuration — the work is available to anyone with a smart device and a few dollars, anywhere, anytime. People in Thailand and teenagers in Detroit can listen to the same seven theatrical projects and be brought together in an experience that is diversely American, profoundly intimate and deeply urgent. Don't take my word for it; read the user reviews — people all over the world are sharing their experience of this work; it brings people together, it reminds us all of our humanity, our community; it provides an escape and it moves people.
Q: What are the most significant lessons you learned and/or discussions you had in 2020? How are those lessons and discussions shaping your thinking about 2021 and perhaps beyond? What is/are your hope(s) looking forward?
A: One can't understate how difficult 2020 was for so many people all over the planet for reasons having nothing to do with and no relationship to the privilege of making believe; for that is, essentially, what we do for a living in the theater.
One can't help but wonder — as a result of the economic, emotional and political suffering of so many humans — does making theater matter and, if so, to whom and why? It is the question that must fuel the work we do, ahead. And, it is the question that should propel us to work with artistic abandon, fearlessness and purpose.
The idea of "returning to normal" is misguided and will squander the opportunity to answer that question affirmatively, together. Do we all long for a return to live theater in spaces where humans watch humans act? Sure; it's sacred and ancient and to be cherished. Should we discard how theater — made and disseminated through digital media — can radically impact culture? We must not. We will tear a path forward, as an industry, that embraces who we are, where we've been and where we are going as a species, as a culture, as a community.
Finally, the movement for racial equity and justice in the country and in our field will continue a tidal wave of reform and change. How Williamstown Theatre Festival and each cultural institution in this country evolves will shape the story of 2021 and years ahead.