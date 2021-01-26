The final three productions in the Williamstown Theatre Festival Season on Audible will be released this spring.
"Paradise Blue" by Dominique Morisseau will be released on March 25, followed by "Wish You Were Here" by Sanaz Toossi on April 1, and the new musical "Row" with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes on April 8.
Already available are "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Photograph 51," "Animals" and "Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club."
In addition, the 2021 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala will be presented virtually April 7. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to WTF scenic, costume and lighting designers, and stage managers in recognition of what Festival officials characterized in a statement as "invaluable artistic contributions to the development and creations of productions for the 2020 season -- converted to an all-audio format in response to the global health pandemic -- (that) must be ... treasured." Details will be announced shortly.
"Paradise Blue" is set in a jazz club in Detroit's Black Bottom neighborhood in 1949 where the club's owner and extraordinary trumpeter, Blue (played by Emmy Award winner, Grammy Award winner, and 2020 Tony Award nominee Blair Underwood), faces an uncertain future as he reckons with his troubled past and economic and political forces outside the club. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who directed Underwood in the play's world premiere at Williamstown in 2015, is again directing.
Spanning 14 years, Toossi's "Wish You Were Here" follows a young woman named Nazanin (played by Marjan Neshat) and her friends who are on the brink of adulthood. As they prepare for a wedding, the Iranian Revolution simmers and threatens to alter the course of their lives. Gaye Taylor Upchurch is directing this world premiere.
Inspired by Tori Murden McClure's book "A Pearl in the Storm, "Row" is about Tori (Grace McLean), who aims to be the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic. Tyne Rafaeli directs this world premiere musical.
Complete information about the entire Williamstown Theatre Festival on Audible season is available on the Festival website -- wtfestival.org