WORCESTER — Attorney Kristen Williams, who attended Williams College, has been named director of the Central West Justice Center.
The center is an affiliate of Community Legal Aid, a nonprofit that provides free legal services annually to over 8,000 low-income and elderly residents of Central and Western Massachusetts.
She replaces Leticia Medina-Richman, who was recently named chief operating officer of Community Legal Aid.
Williams will oversee a team of lawyers, paralegals and staff who assist low-income and elderly clients with immigration, housing and employment benefits in the Central West Justice Center’s four offices in Worcester, Northampton, Springfield and Pittsfield. The center also houses the Migrant and Seasonal Farmworker and Food Security Projects.
Williams first joined Community Legal Aid in 2014. Originally from suburban Philadelphia, Williams attended Boston College Law School. She resides with her wife and dog in Connecticut.