Wahconah’s Avery Vale-Cruz struck out nine and walked two in an 11-1 win over Taconic on Tuesday evening in Pittsfield. Per the home scorebook, she scattered three hits, but at one point retired 15 consecutive batters. The Warriors trailed 1-0 after one inning, but scored four times in the fourth and busted the game open with a seven-run seventh. Kaylee O’Bryan led off the final frame with a solo home run, and then drove in two with a single when Wahconah batted around. More from this game and Monday’s full local slate online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports