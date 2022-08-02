Pedestrian hit; no major injuries
A pedestrian Tuesday escaped serious injury when he was struck by a car as he attempted to cross Bridge Street near the Berkshire Food Co-op.
The man was in the crosswalk when he was hit, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said in a news release. The pedestrian suffered “non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg” and was taken by ambulance to Fairview Hospital.
Gloria Spector, 83, of Monterey, was cited for the accident. She was driving a 2008 Nissan when the car struck the man just after noon.
The crosswalk accident comes as officials and residents debate the safety of Main Street crosswalks, after a number of pedestrian accidents and close calls over the years. Officials recently voted to fortify those crosswalks with beacons and islands, but stopped short of tapering the four lanes to three.
The Bridge Street crosswalk is set in a high-traffic area just east of Main Street. Near it, cars are entering and exiting the Co-op and parking areas across the street, as well as heading east and west.
RSVP of Berkshire County opens visitor center
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County is also now home to the Pittsfield Visitor Center. RSVP is located at 16 Bartlett Ave., adjacent to the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The visitor center, a collaborative initiative between RSVP, the city’s Office of Cultural Development and Downtown Pittsfield Inc., includes information and materials on both city and countywide activities. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions.
The center is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
RSVP is a national organization funded in part by AmeriCorps Seniors. It is sponsored locally by the city of Pittsfield. RSVP provides recruitment, training and placement of persons 55 years of age and older as volunteers. There are currently 5,000 host agencies in 50 states, with more than 400,000 volunteers.
Individuals 55 and over and who live in Berkshire County are encouraged to learn more about RSVP volunteer opportunities. For more information, call 413-499-9345.
— Staff reports