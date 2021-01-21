Two city councilors will not seek reelection
Almost a decade after they were elected to the City Council, Kevin Morandi and Chris Connell will not throw their hats in the ring for another term.
In an interview, Morandi of Ward 2 said he believes his priorities and approach differ from others in city government. Once his current term is up, it will be time for his tenure on the council to come to a close, he said.
“It’s time to go, I feel that we’ve been spinning our wheels for the last three, four years, and I know [Ward 4] Councilor Connell and I have been on the end of a lot of 9-2 votes. It seems like everybody’s got different philosophies and different priorities, and I respect that, but I feel I was elected by the voters to do a job, and that’s what I’m doing,” he said.
Morandi said he believes there should be more transparency and communication by the Tyer administration. Homelessness and crime have not been prioritized to the degree they should be, he said.
Morandi noted how he and Connell were ousted from their subcommittee chairmanships early last year, despite being effective stewards of those subcommittees, he said.
Reached by phone, Connell confirmed his decision not to seek reelection then declined to comment further to The Eagle.
Connell conveyed his intention not to seek reelection to Morandi about a month ago, said Morandi. Morandi said he was already contemplating doing the same. Both councilors were elected in 2011.
Nomination papers for this year’s municipal elections are available starting April 2.
LitNet announces launch of new TV show
The Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the launch of its new monthly cable TV show, “Literacy Network of South Berkshire Presents.”
Co-hosted by LitNet Executive Director Leigh Doherty and LitNet board member and local educator Roselle Chartock, each episode will delve into LitNet’s past, present and future by featuring learners, tutors, individuals significant to the organization’s history and development, community leaders, educational professionals and more.
The show’s goal is to spread awareness of the work the organization does, to delve into topics surrounding adult and ESOL education, and to inform the community of how it might become involved with LitNet.
In the show’s first episode, “Tutor Talk,” Doherty speaks with four LitNet tutors — two seasoned, two new — about why they became involved in LitNet, what their journeys with their learners have been like and their advice to prospective tutors.
“Tutor Talk” premieres Sunday. Episodes air at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays throughout the month.
Show duration is 30 minutes. Viewers can watch on Spectrum Cable Channel 1302 and on the Community Television for the Southern Berkshires website, ctsbtv.com, or visit litnetsb.org for other ways to watch.
RMV extends appointment hours for seniors
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will continue offering designated appointment hours for senior customers through March.
People who are 75 and older can schedule designated appointments on Wednesdays at RMV locations across the state, including Pittsfield and North Adams.
Beginning in February, the RMV will also expand license renewal appointments available for these customers to include registration, title services and transactions, according to a release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
To make a reservation, visit mass.gov/rmv. Seniors who have a AAA membership can make a reservation to renew a driver’s license or ID at a AAA location.
The RMV can be reached via email at MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us or by calling 857-368-8005.
Staff reports