Firefighters rescue man pinned under dump truck
Firefighters used airbags to quickly lift a large dump truck that had overturned Thursday, pinning a man under the cab.
The man, who is in his 50s, was in serious but stable condition, and airlifted to Baystate Medical Center from a makeshift landing zone at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Burning Tree Road. Paramedics helped the man while town firefighters used a rescue engine to stabilize the truck.
“The truck was lifted with airbags and the patient was freed within 10 minutes of arrival,” Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger said in a statement.
Sheffield firefighters also assisted in setting up the helicopter landing zone at Simon’s Rock, he said.
“This incident is a great example of the great teamwork between Police, Fire, EMS, and mutual aid,” he added. “Collectively we were able to mitigate what otherwise would have been a tragedy. We wish the patient a speedy and full recovery.”
Burger could not immediately be reached for more details about the accident.
The accident is under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.
St. Agnes pre-K expands admission requirements
St. Agnes Academy, a parochial school serving students from prekindergarten to eighth grade, has announced expanded admission requirements for its early childhood pre-K program. The school will now be accepting children who are 2 years and 9 months old on or before Sept. 1.
The early childhood pre-K program will be fluid and will focus on helping children grow emotionally, socially, spiritually and academically both individually and in the community. The pre-K and kindergarten teachers will work cooperatively to ensure that students are well prepared for entry and success in St. Agnes Academy’s kindergarten.
Children must be 5 by Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten. For information, call 413-684-3143 or visit saintagnesacademy.com.
Roadwork scheduled on several roadways
Roadwork is scheduled on a number of roadways in the coming week as part of the city’s 2022 Street Improvement Project.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday and Tuesday: Milling on Bushey Road, Alfred Drive, Pembroke Avenue and Longview Terrace
Wednesday and Thursday: First application of blacktop on the locations above
Friday: Sidewalk paving on Donovan Street, curbing on Howard Street
Except for Donovan Street, all other on-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. There may be impacts to traffic.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.
