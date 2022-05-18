Man injured in motorcycle crash
A North Adams man is in intensive care at Berkshire Medical Center after he lost control of a motorcycle and hit a guard rail.
Edward Lacosse Jr. was riding a friend’s Harley Davidson after they had swapped bikes for a ride to Stewart’s in Pownal, Vt., at around 10 p.m. Saturday with one other friend.
As the three were riding on North Hoosic Road, Lacosse’s bike hit a pothole, according to his mother, Gloriana Lacosse.
According to the police report, he lost control of the bike, hit the rear brake hard and started skidding. He tried to lay the bike down when it hit a guard rail. Lacosse, 31, was found about 10 yards from the bike with numerous internal head and body injuries.
Police noted that the three were travelling at a high rate of speed, and that Lacosse was ticketed for speeding and a marked lanes violation.
A life flight was requested, but was declined due to inclement weather.
Lacosse was transported to BMC in Pittsfield.
His mother told The Eagle that her son is in an induced coma due to a swollen and bleeding brain, and that he has not regained consciousness since the wreck. He also suffers from multiple bone fractures. He has been married for 11 years and has three children, Gloriana Lacosse said.
Kids fishing derby set for May 21
The Pittsfield Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Lyon Aviation, will sponsor a free fishing derby for youth age 14 and under from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Wild Acres Conservation Area off South Mountain Road. The accessible trail down to the pond is open.
The first 100 children will receive a free food voucher; food will also be available for purchase from Ozzie’s Steak & Eggs.
Onota Fishing Club volunteers will assist with baiting, dressing fish, tips and techniques, and other related activities. Bait will be provided. Trophies will be awarded at noon to those who catch the largest fish.
The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact Becky Manship at 413-499-9371.
— Staff reports