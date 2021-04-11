Williamstown
Williamstown Commons suspends visits temporarily
The Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has suspended visits to two of its units after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to residents and families, Administrator Jodi Ouimette said the facility learned Tuesday of two positive tests for workers. She said further testing was underway. Initial tests of all residents and staff associated with the affected areas inside Williamstown Commons, Units 1 and 3, have been negative.
“We are testing the remainder of residents and staff throughout the facility,” Ouimette wrote. “All residents who have not been positive in the last six months will be tested every three (3) days until we have seven (7) days without any positive staff or residents.”
Ouimette said that because of the staff cases in Units 1 and 3, visits to residents in those areas had been temporarily suspended.
Based on state regulations, the facility is testing staff members who have not been vaccinated every week. Tests for vaccinated staff are conducted every other week, she said.
“We have an ample supply of PPE and engage in frequent rounding to ensure compliance and keep staff informed,” Ouimette said in her letter.
The nursing home is run by Berkshire Healthcare. The nonprofit’s most recent daily report shows that the two staff cases at Williamstown Commons are among nine cases involving employees across the company’s 15 nursing facilities. There is just one case involving a resident, at Charlene Manor in Greenfield.
To date in the pandemic, Williamstown Commons has seen 113 cases among residents and 38 cases affecting staff. Early in the pandemic, 24 residents died at Williamstown Commons.
ADAMS
Piece of old water main dug up by crews
A piece of old wooden water main was unburied Thursday on Commercial Street during the construction of the Route 8 road project. It is the first ever to be uncovered in Adams.
No Adams town officials were available to comment Saturday, but in 2017, Philadelphia crews unearthed similar artifacts that were said to be 200 years old, as reported by The Washington Post.
The Philadelphia discovery was a vestige of advanced urban infrastructure from the early 19th century. The objects were wooden water mains the city had installed more than 200 years ago as part of its fledgling distribution system.
Log pipes were also used for water and sewer in England as early as the 13th century.
Pittsfield
Man found unresponsive outside parking garage
A man was found unresponsive Saturday morning at the McKay Street parking garage, and was later pronounced dead.
Police report that at 8:10 a.m., Pittsfield Police responded to McKay Street for a wellbeing check on a male party.
Police found an unresponsive male lying on the ground on the west side of the parking structure. The aid of the Pittsfield Fire Department and Action Ambulance was immediately sought.
The victim, a 30-year-old resident of Pittsfield, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The incident continues to be under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Detective Unit.