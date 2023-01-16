Artist: Paintings stolen from Methuselah gallery
An artist said a pair of his paintings that were on display at Methuselah Bar and Lounge have been swiped by an unknown thief and he wants his work back.
The two works by Edward Pelkey were hanging in the Tartell Gallery located at the North Street establishment, but were stolen about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, he said.
“We’re just concerned about getting the artwork back,” he said.
Pelkey said there is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the return of the two paintings.
Security footage captured a person enter the gallery space at Methuselah through a side door that connects with the space that used to be occupied by Shire Glass and Fine Tobacco, said Pelkey.
The person was apparently able to unlock the connecting door and did not cause any damage to the establishment, according to Pelkey.
“There was no damage done,” he said. “The guy committed a felony though just by entering the building.”
The person turned on the lights and took two paintings, which he valued at $1,200 and $800, off the wall.
“He was very quick; he was done in about two minutes,” he said.
Pelkey said he noticed the paintings, titled “The New Gunfighter in Town” and “Cubist Bounty Hunter,” were gone on Tuesday, when he stopped by Methuselah for a bite to eat.
He said he reported the break-in and theft to the police, but won’t move forward with charges if the works are returned to him in time.
Pelkey said there will be “a grace period for the return of the art,” and asked anyone with information about his paintings to contact him at edwardpelkey@gmail.com.
Special town meeting set on broadband expenses
New Ashford will hold a special town meeting Wednesday to consider expenses related to its broadband network.
The costs, related to the New Ashford Municipal Lighting Plant, come to $21,376.40 and concern ongoing fiberoptic installation and repair and costs.
The warrant includes five articles:
The first is to transfer $9,739.63 from the lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to pay Whip City Fiber for previous and current year installation and repair costs and residential repair and installation costs.
The second seeks to transfer $4,636.77 from the Broadband Grant Fund to pay Whip City Fiber previous fiscal year installation costs.
The third seeks to transfer $7,000 from lighting plant Enterprise Free Cash to fund unplanned municipal broadband infrastructure and operation costs for the remaining fiscal year, with any unused portion to revert to free cash.
The fourth is to see if the town will approve the lighting plant to reimburse on a case-by-case basis established businesses and residences for installation costs until the Broadband Grant Fund is depleted.
The fifth is to see if the town will approve the lighting plant to change the policy of vacation mode activation costs from $100 to $50.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in New Ashford Town Hall, 188 Mallery Road.
— Staff reports