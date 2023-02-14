Conn. driver facing drug, weapon charges
A Connecticut man is facing drug and weapons charges after police found illegal weapons and drugs in his car during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Jake Pelloth of Naugatuck, was stopped about 4 p.m. near the 900 block of Route 57 (Hartsville New Marlborough Road) by New Marlborough Police Officer John Mullen. A search of the car yielded three handguns, 80 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and 225 oxycodone pills.
Pelloth was charged with trafficking heroin; possession with intent to distribute Class B prescription pills; possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and unlicensed possession of firearms and ammunition.
He was released on $2,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Thursday in Southern Berkshire District Court.
School Committee seeking new member
The School Committee is looking for its next member.
Late last year, committee member and City Clerk Joshua Vallieres resigned from his seat after learning about an ordinance that prevents him from holding both positions. There was about a year left in his term.
Now, the committee is looking to fill his seat for the remainder of his term and is taking statements of interest from candidates.
On Feb. 28, candidates will give 10-minute presentations to the School Committee and City Council, and then those two groups plan to elect the new member.
Statements can be sent via email to btassone@napsk12.org or can be delivered to the mayor’s office in City Hall. The deadline is Monday. Anyone eligible to vote in the city can serve on the committee.
Writer to deliver Du Bois lecture
Brooklyn-based writer and artist Delano Burrowes will deliver the 26th W.E.B. DuBois Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Monday in the McConnell Theater at the Daniel Arts Center on the Bard College at Simon’s Rock campus.
Burrowes’ lecture is titled “The Languages Black Folks Speak: Letting Go of the Myth about Finding Our True Voice.’’ Burrowes’ work is heavily connected to Du Bois’ concepts of double consciousness and how Black people internalize the idea that their existence is inherently seen as a problem.
“The Great Barrington Project,” Burrowes’ ongoing discussion and performance art series, explores how Black people are seen and will be enacted in New York City and Reading, Pa. later this year.
The event is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at tinyurl.com/yc32cvvf. Find information, visit tinyurl.com/mrx6ybzk.
— Staff reports