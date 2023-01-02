Damage could top $100,000 after chimney fire spreads
City firefighters spent around four hours early Monday morning trying to extinguish a blaze that started in the chimney of a Blythewood Drive home.
No one was injured, but by a preliminary estimate by the department says the damage to the home could be over $100,000.
The fire department responded to the call from 154 Blythewood Drive just after 4:20 a.m. First responders arrived at a large, cabin-style home with smoke coming from the fireplace in its great room. Three fire engines, a ladder truck and a command car were sent to the scene.
Firefighters accounted for everyone in the home and then determined the blaze was contained to the chimney. They spent an hour employing standard chimney fire techniques. Deputy Chief Ron Clement said the department ran “chimney chains” down the chute from the roof to try to shake off burning materials inside it. Firefighters also applied a dry chemical extinguisher from inside the home.
Those methods were deemed ineffective after they determined that the fire had spread to the wood wall between the home’s chimney box and the stone facade that separated the chimney from its great room. The best course of action was to remove the stone facade to put the fire out, according to the report.
Firefighters worked meticulously to remove each stone from the roofline down to the fireplace — the report described the process as “extremely labor intensive.” It took them four hours to remove the facade and the burning wood in order to ultimately extinguish the fire with water. The crew tried as they could to minimize damage to the property, the report said.
A general estimate of the damage from Deputy Chief Neil Myers on the scene said the damages may total over $100,000 because of the extensive overhaul to reach the fire. An official estimate of the damage has not yet been determined by an insurance agent.
The cause of the fire is listed as faulty masonry connecting the fireplace and main chimney, the report said.
RMV action now triggers voter registration process
People doing business with the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles used to be able to say no, when asked whether they want the agency to help them register to vote.
Not as of Sunday.
An election reform passed last spring now requires the RMV, as of Jan. 1, to no longer give people the ability to opt out of that step.
That means their information will be forwarded to the secretary of state’s office, which will put in motion actions to ensure voter registration.
However, the measure, passed in the Legislature June 22, does not compel voting – or registration.
Customers of the RMV will be able to decline to be registered when they receive notices from city or town election officials in their communities.
Under the new law, known as the VOTES Act, the RMV must send information on its transactions to the secretary of state. That information will include name, date of birth, citizenship status and proof of residence, along with an electronic signature. The requirement is now part of the state’s lengthy elections laws.
The new policy is described in materials provided by the registry for people applying for drivers’ licenses and IDs. To be eligible to vote in Massachusetts, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Massachusetts and at least 18 on or before the date of the next election.
— Staff reports