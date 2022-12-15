Stephanie Steed tapped as new 18 Degrees head
The 18 Degrees board of directors announces that Stephanie Steed will assume the position of president and CEO On Jan. 1.
Steed, a longtime employee of the family service agency and current vice president of programs, assumes the position following the departure of Sarah Cook, who is leaving Western Massachusetts to spend more time with family.
A native of Springfield, Steed has over three decades of experience serving children, young people, and families. She received her undergraduate degree in Spanish with a minor in sociology from Guilford College, and her master’s in education with a concentration in mental health counseling from Cambridge College.
Her work has spanned residential and community settings, supporting children, young adults and families in both North Carolina and Massachusetts.
Since joining the agency in 2005, Steed has participated in the agency’s many milestones in her various positions, including as the interim executive director. Her expertise was recently recognized through election to the board of the Children’s League of Massachusetts.
18 Degrees operates from 10 sites in the Berkshires and Pioneer Valley, serving over 5,000 individuals each year in four core areas: early education and care; foster care and adoption; child and family well-being; youth and community development.
Nonprofit seeking artist for sculpture of Du Bois
A nonprofit dedicated to placing a sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois in front of Mason Library has launched a formal search for a sculptor.
The W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project has posted a request for proposal on its website for an artist to create a seated statue of the scholar and civil rights architect situated on a bench. A posting also was made to the National Sculpture Society’s website and several other sites where artists look for juried shows and competitions.
“Our goal is to reach as many qualified sculptors as we can,” said Lauren Clark, who heads the search committee, in a statement.
Clark is owner of Lauren Clark Fine Art Gallery in Great Barrington and a member of the board of trustees of the Great Barrington Libraries, as well as a board member of The Du Bois Sculpture Project. Other members of the Search Committee/Art Jury are Delano Burrows, Lauren Clark, Bobby Houston, Reginald Madison and Ari Zorn.
The group has budgeted $180,000 for the creation and casting of the sculpture. The project also entails repair of the library stairs at the entrance and placing benches on either side. The group is raising money for this, as well.
Residents first planned a sculpture of a seated Du Bois in 2018, but for various reasons the project lost traction and then the pandemic slowed movement further.
The new group formed in May “with the goal of recognizing Du Bois’s scholarly achievements in the fight for racial equality. It will also celebrate Great Barrington, a town whose long abolitionist history and powerful commitment to public education helped shape the person Du Bois became,” the statement says.
The Sculpture Project has so far received grants from The Hughes Foundation, The Jane & Jack Fitzpatrick Trust, Berkshire Bank, and multiple private donors.
“We have found great enthusiasm for this undertaking from many community organizations and from locals who feel the time has come to recognize Du Bois,” said Julie Michaels, the project’s chair.