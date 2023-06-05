Health advisory lifted for Stockbridge Bowl
A limited public health advisory issued Friday affecting a small portion of the Stockbridge Bowl has been lifted.
An announcement from Tri-Town Health Department Director James Wilusz stated that sampling results from an algae bloom spotted in the isolated outlet section of the lake found no cyanobacteria toxins. The sampling results were released Saturday by GZA GeoEnvironmental of Springfield.
“On behalf of Tri-Town and the town of Stockbridge staff and officials working together, we appreciate all the support in ensuring public health of our residents are protected,” Wilusz wrote in an e-mail. “This process is a snapshot on how multiple agencies and departments work so well together in our response to the health of our precious Stockbridge Bowl.”
The advisory had cautioned swimmers and boaters not to swim, wade or come into contact with scum or foam found in the southwest portion of the Bowl. The isolated area has some private properties on the shoreline but no public access, and is distant from the Stockbridge Town Beach.
Annual alumni dinner set for today at BCC
Berkshire Community College will hold its annual alumni meeting and dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today in the Connector.
The meeting will begin with welcome remarks from BCC President Ellen Kennedy, followed by board member introductions and meeting updates from alumni board President Melissa Myers and Director of Alumni Relations and Events Caterina Penna.
A Makerspace tour in the Science Commons, the college’s creative space for STEM learning, will be held before the event from 4 to 5 p.m. To register for the event, visit berkshirecc.edu/alumnievents.
Throughout the evening, BCC alumni will learn about upcoming news and events, alumni benefits and how to get involved.
BCC alumni include anyone who has attended a class or a semester, completed a certificate program or received a degree at BCC.
Parking prohibited as paving continues
Paving operations will occur on Tyler Street extension and Reed Street on Wednesday as part of the city’s Street Improvement Project.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes while this work is underway.
The schedule is subject to change based upon weather conditions.
