Want to get your historic home camera-ready? HGTV might be able to help.
The network is looking for historic fixer-uppers in the Berkshires for a show that’s filming new episodes. It’s soliciting applications from homeowners who want to renovate their aging houses.
“It a really fun, positive and uplifting show that’s all about appreciating history and the lives that these homes have gone through,” casting producer Konner Cooke.
The show is looking for homes that they were built at least 100 years ago. Homeowners must have purchased their houses for $150,000 or less, Cooke said, and ideally haven’t moved in yet, or have lived there for under five years.
Those who are accepted will work with professional interior designers, contractors and historical preservationists to help breathe new life into their properties.
Homes will be upgraded with an eye toward preserving historical features while incorporating the homeowners’ personal styles.
“We’re bringing that history back and mixing the homeowners’ design preferences while think[ing] about what story could this home tell if it were able to talk,” Cooke said.
While HGTV will contribute an unspecified amount of money toward the home projects, Cooke said homeowners must have some money of their own to put toward the project.
For information, visit cheapoldhouses.castingcrane.com. Have questions? Email konnercookecasting@gmail.com.
Expect delays if you’re driving on the MassPike next week. The state Department of Transportation will be conducting drainage, bridge and guardrail repairs on portions of Interstate 90 in Lee and Becket on Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28. The work will require temporary lane and shoulder closures, and is scheduled to take place as follows:
Drainage repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 10 on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 8.3 from Monday through Friday morning in overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is anticipated to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday.
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 17 and mile marker 20 from Monday to Friday morning from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is anticipated to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zone. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct operations. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
— Staff reports