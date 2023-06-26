Traffic stop prompts arrest, drug seizure
What started as a traffic stop in North Adams ended in the seizure of cocaine and heroin from the car estimated to be worth over $10,000.
After police officers stopped a car for a motor vehicle violation on Thursday night, the operator, who is from Springfield, allegedly provided them with a fake name, according to a post on the North Adams Police Department Facebook page.
Upon further investigation, they determined the driver’s real name, and that there was an active warrant for his arrest.
Officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle, and found 1,000 bags of heroin, estimated to be worth between $4,000 and $5,000, and nearly 62 grams of cocaine worth $6,160, the post reads.
The operator was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court and faces charges of providing a false name to avoid arrest, operating to endanger and drug trafficking charges for the respective substances. He will also face charges for his previous warrant.
He is being held on $5,000 bail.
Combustion of rags sparks fire at Patrick’s
The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to an activated fire alarm at Patrick’s Pub Sunday morning, only to find a flame that was “90 percent extinguished” and still smoldering, Deputy Chief Daniel Garner said.
The call came in around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, and firefighters arrived to smoke in the restaurant at 26 Bank Row. Upon investigation, they found that spontaneous combustion of oil-soaked rags had caused a fire that was right below an overhead sprinkler, which effectively put it out when it happened.
Firefighters worked to snuff out the last few embers of the flame. Garner said that the fire had caused some minor damage on the wall of the kitchen. The Pittsfield Health Department responded to the scene subsequently to work with the owners and establish a way for them to safely serve food.
On Facebook, a post from Patrick’s Pub described the damages as “extremely limited,” but noted that restaurant staff were going to have to deep clean the entire kitchen. The post assured patrons that the restaurant would be open at 4 p.m. Monday, but would be closed for lunch to allow for the cleaning.
Special town meeting set for spending bills
This town will hold a special town meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Savoy Fire Station to take up votes several requests for transfers from free cash.
They include the following:
• $21,618 to pay for highway supplies and repairs
• $6,391 to pay for Black Brook Road repairs
• $24,808 to pay for highway expenses
• $31,560 to pay for a 2021 Freightliner
• $50,000 to reduce the tax rate
The fire station is at 17 Center Road in Savoy.
— Staff reports