Man who sought sex with boy, 11, charged
James Macko went to the entrance of Natural Bridge State Park to meet for sex someone he thought was an 11-year-old boy he met online, according to authorities. Instead, he was greeted by law enforcement.
The FBI arrested the North Adams man Friday morning after an undercover investigation. Macko, 23, was arrested on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
In a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, an FBI officer in Albany, N.Y. — who specializes in investigating child pornography and child exploitation crimes — details how he went undercover and met Macko online. The officer pretended to have an 11-year-old son that Macko made plans to meet and have sex with at the park. Macko communicated with the undercover officer for several weeks, according to the FBI.
Macko also communicated with who he thought was the 11-year-old child but was instead the officer, according to the complaint.
Under his current charges, Macko faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and at most life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. Macko’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Demolition underway of vacant gas station
On the edge of downtown, what remains of a vacant gas station is disappearing.
At the corner of Eagle, River and Canal streets, a large BP sign can be seen, but demolition of the station is underway. The roof once over the station is gone.
The demolition comes as the city appears to be cracking down on blight by selling vacant lots to abutters and moving to demolish a building on Houghton Street that was never repaired after a serious fire several years ago.
A contractor got a demolition permit for the property several weeks ago, according to city documents. Excavators and dump bins sit waiting.
Last year, the Planning Board asked the building inspector to review the issue. At the time, the fenced-in property was surrounded by debris. “It’s literally falling apart,” Planning Board member Lynette Bond said at the time. “It’s a hazard to the public.”
The city has been pushing the owner — Boon Properties LLC of New York — to demolish it, Mayor Jennifer Macksey said.
It’s not clear if the property was in violation of city rules. The building inspector did not respond to requests for comment. BP did not respond to a request for comment.
— Staff reports