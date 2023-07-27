GREAT BARRINGTON
Berkshire South opens
as a cooling center
In response to a health and safety alert issued by the town, Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road has offered to serve as a regional cooling center for anyone needing respite from the hot and humid weather.
A heat advisory is in effect in Southern Berkshire from noon to 8 p.m. today, with heat index values expected to reach the mid- to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.
This service is offered at no charge. Anyone coming to the center should check in at the front desk.
If additional amenities offered by BSRCC are desired, a day pass will need to be purchased at the front desk.
Berkshire South is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Claire Teague Senior Center at 917 South Main St. also serves as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PITTSFIELD
Paving schedule is set
for the coming week
The city has announced its Street Improvement Project schedule for July 31 to Aug. 4.
Milling operations will begin on Cloverdale Street on Monday, July 31. This work is expected to continue through Tuesday, Aug. 1, and will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In addition, between Aug. 2 and 4, structure work will continue on Lucia Drive, Quirico Drive and Almar Drive.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Use caution when traveling on these roads.
This schedule is subject to change based upon weather conditions.
LEE
High Lawn Farm sets
anniversary 5K benefit
High Lawn Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the Keep Moo’ving 5K to benefit Berkshire Bounty, a food rescue organization dedicated to collecting, purchasing and delivering nutritious food to emergency food distribution programs countywide.
The event will take place in collaboration with the Berkshire Running Foundation at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30, from High Lawn Farm, 535 Summer St.
Registration is available online at tinyurl.com/5d376ets until 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, or from 7 to 8 a.m. Sunday at High Lawn Farm. Registration cost is $25 until July 28 and $35 on race day.
